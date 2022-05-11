Best gin gift sets and hampers for 2022

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We’ve rounded up some of the best gin gift sets on the market – from a refreshing gin and tonic in the summer sun or a classic Martini at Christmas. Whatever the occasion, gin is always a crowd-pleaser.

Versatile and delicious, and boasting many different botanicals that pack a punch, it’s no wonder that gin is so popular in the UK. Especially when science seemingly suggests gin is good for you too. There are so many different ways to enjoy gin – be it on its own on the rocks, mixed with complimentary tonic water, or in one of many classic gin cocktails. And it’s this that makes it the perfect present suggestion for a friend or a well-deserved treat for yourself.

Doing the hard work for you, we’ve collated the best gin presents on the market. From luxury hampers that combine all sorts of juniper-heavy goodies to gift sets offering a variety of gin miniatures, our selection provides plenty of buying inspiration.

“For the discerning drinker gin is a wonderful gift, full of complex botanical flavours to be savoured and enjoyed,” says Deputy Food Editor, Rose Fooks. “There are now so many varieties each with a unique personality and flavour profile: from classic juniper heavy London dry, to a zesty Mediterranean number. A gin gift set can be a great introduction to an exciting new character or a rekindling of a trusty old favourite. Either way, giving the gift of a G&T to be sipped and savoured is always a lovely thing.”

Best gin gift sets 2022

1. Pink gin m iniatures gift set



Why we love it: A bargain at just £10 for a set of four well-known bottles.

The miniatures in this collection include sought-after brands such as Gordon’s and Whitley Neill. Whitley Neill’s gin is rhubarb and ginger-infused, the Edinburgh gin is plum and vanilla flavoured, Gordon’s is a classic pink gin, and finally, Greenall’s gin is a wild berry gin.

Rated an average of 4.8 stars by Amazon customers, this gin gift set has been given 5 stars by over 80% of shoppers. “The packaging is lovely and the bottle sizes very decent, as well as good flavours and different alcohol strengths. Considering you get 4 mini bottles the price is more than amazing! I would have happily paid £15-£18 for it if I saw it on the high street,” commented Odell, who gave this gift set 5 stars.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £10

2. The luxury gin hamper

Why we love it: A great gin gift that can easily be delivered to your front door.

This generous collection includes a bottle of Botanical dry gin; infused with juniper, coriander, sweet orange peel, and grapefruit. This bottle is priced at an average of £20 a bottle. This popular gin is paired with tonic water not forgetting popcorn, chocolate, and a trio of clotted cream fudge. All packaged in a neat, reuseable bamboo tray.

Rated an average of 4.8 stars by Hampers.com customers. “Beautifully presented exactly as picture shows. Very cool surprise for a gin lover. The confectionery was just perfect. Great choices such as dark chocolate and popcorn,” said shopper Sarah who gave this gin gift set 5 stars. Happy customer Yvonne added; “This is a lovely birthday gift. The recipient was delighted. It was delivered on time and met all expectations.”

VIEW AT HAMPERS.COM | £65

3. Isle of Wight Distillery

Why we love it: Highly commended by Harvey Nichols – plus the bottles have a unique design.

Gift three miniature 50cl gin bottles of Mermaid gin, from the Isle of Wight Distillery. The three varieties include Mermaid pink gin, salt vodka, and classic, which was voted the winner of their Bottle Design Award 2019 at The International Wine and Spirits Competition.

Harvey Nichols also states that “The Isle of Wight Distillery selects sustainable, recyclable, and biodegradable materials for their packaging, and as such the bottles in this environmentally friendly gift pack are plastic-free,” which is a great added bonus to this gift.

VIEW AT HARVEY NICHOLS | £21

4. The chocolate and gin gift selection

Why we love it: Best of both worlds; good quality gin and good quality chocolate.

Priced at just £22, this gin gift set contains two bottles of cocoa gin. Paired perfectly with gin truffles selector, dark almonds, and super milk batons, this collection makes a great gift for special occasions. Hotel Chocolat has described its cocoa gin as “distilled the traditional way: a burst of juniper and zesty Minneolas.” The Saint Lucian cocoa shells give this gin a deliciously bitter taste.

Rated an average of 4.8 stars by Hotel Chocolat customers. “I sent this as a thank you gift to someone, was really received well, thank you Hotel Chocolat for a reasonably priced quality gift,” said one happy shopper. Another added; “Bought this as a friend’s birthday present. She absolutely loved it.”

VIEW AT HOTEL CHOCOLAT | £22

5. Fentimans flavoured gin and tonic selection set



Why we love it: A complete G&T set with a variety of choices at a great price.

Pair brands such as Hendrick’s and Sipsmith with pink grapefruit or Valencian orange tonic water. This selection allows you to become a cocktail making trying out different types of gin with different flavoured tonic water. It’s a great kit for experimenting and finding out what you really like about gin.

Amazon customer Fran, gave this gin gift set 5 stars and commented; “Awesome gift! Looks more expensive than the price and the recipient was very happy with it. Would definitely purchase again.” Another customer Lou, who also gave this gift 5 stars added; “This item was brought as a gift, and gone down really well! It was delivered in one piece and the box wasn’t damaged, as I was worried it might be and then not looking its best as a gift. The bottle sizes are ideal for a gift and would get a couple of drinks out of each one- unless you like strong measures ha! Would certainly buy again as good price too.”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £14.99

6. Whitley Neill gin selection gift pack



Why we love it: A whole heap of gin flavours to choose from – a good selection.

Try popular gin brand Whitley Neill with this miniature selection gift pack. Flavours include; quince, dry, blood orange, blackberry, rhubarb and ginger, raspberry, parma violet, and pink Ggrapefruit. Distilled in the UK, this gin gift set has been given an average of 4.8 stars out of 5.

“Perfect Mother’s Day gift – blood orange was the clear winner! For gin newbies, it’s a wonderful little set to try different flavours and find their favourite. For gin lovers, wahey more gin,” said Amazon shopper Becky who gave this set 5 stars. “This set is good value for your buck, it was a lot more expensive on other sites. I bought it as a gift for a friend’s 40th and made them up in a hamper along with 2 nice gin glasses. They loved it,” said another satisfied customer.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £26.75

7. Gin and treats hamper

Why we love it: All the extra treats makes it a cut above the rest.

Put a smile on any gin lover’s face with this gift box packed with Manchester raspberry-infused gin, popcorn, biscuits, chocolate, and more. And with free delivery, international shipping, and a free gift message, it’s the ideal choice for posting.

Rated an average of 4.7 stars by Hampers.com customers. “A great gift full of wonderful products I ordered this in Australia and it was delivered to my friend in Scotland promptly and exactly as described,” said happy shopper Tanya. Jackie added; “Bought for a friend’s 50th delivered on time and she was delighted. The second time I have used it and will definitely use it again. Brilliant products well displayed and both times delivered on time.”

VIEW AT HAMPERS.COM | £30

8. Tarquin’s Cornish gin collection

Why we love it: A fancy stocking filler for those who love a little class at Christmas time.

Another recommended gin brand by Harvey Nichols. This Cornish gin, Tarquin’s, is all handmade from bottling to labeling, signing to wax dipping. Craft gin at its “absolute finest” according to Harvey Nichols. Flavours include; blackberry, strawberry and lime, rhubarb and raspberry, and classic Tarquin’s Cornish gin.

“The flavours coming out of Cornwall’s first distillery in over a century are simply incredible – but that comes as no surprise when you learn that young Mr. Leadbetter was a classically trained Cordon Bleu chef before embarking on his gin journey,” adds Harvey Nichols.

VIEW AT HARVEY NICHOLS | £27

9. Masons award-winning London dry gin



Why we love it: A great way to enjoy high-quality gin on a budget.

This award-winning gin has won Gold Outstanding with 98 points at the International Wine & Spirits Competition and for the last 3 years, Gold at the World Gin Awards. It’s a popular choice amongst gin lovers with a premium selection of gins to choose from. From orange and lime leaf to English lavender to pear and pink peppercorn.

Nearly 80% of Amazon customers have given this product 5 stars. “Bought 5 sets for us and friends to do a virtual gin tasting for a birthday. We used the recommendations on the Masons website for tonic and different fruit accompaniments. All were very drinkable and definitely had different flavours. Perfect for what we had planned,” commented satisfied shopper Vickie, who also gave this gin gift 5 stars.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £20

10. W hitley Neill pink gin and chocolates



Why we love it: A simple elegant gin gift, perfect for one.

A simple hamper including three items; a 70cl bottle of Whitley Neill pink grapefruit gin, two bottles of Franklin & Sons natural Indian tonic water, and a box of Hamlet gold Belgian chocolates. Whitley Neill’s gin is handcrafted and infused with Iberian pink grapefruit. The bottle is just beautiful too – a definite keepsake.

Rated an average of 4.8 stars by Hampers.com customers. “My sister was over the moon to receive this hamper. She loves it for her birthday. Thanks very much!” said Eileen, who gave this gin hamper 5 stars. Anita also gave this gift 5 stars and commented; “The hamper was for a colleague who was leaving, it was received with joy, so pretty, and the customer service and delivery were impeccable.”

VIEW AT HAMPERS.COM | £49

11. The Kyoto Distillery gin gift pack

Why we love it: Push the boat out to try this seriously high-quality gin.

This gin gift set is extra special, with Japanese gin made in Kyoto. This award-winning distillery has been named Craft Distiller of the Year (Icons of Gin 2019) and International Gin Producer of the Year (International Wine & Spirits Competition 2018). This set includes three of the most iconic gin range.

The three bottles are KI NO BI Kyoto dry gin – a dry gin with spiced ginger notes, KI NO TEA Kyoto dry gin with aromas of roasted green tea, and KI NO BI “SEI” Kyoto dry gin which packs a punch ideal for stronger cocktails.

VIEW AT HARVEY NICHOLS | £60

12. Sipsmith London mini trio of gins



Why we love it: A vibrant and unique collection of sought-after gins.

Sipsmith is a well-known gin brand and this set gives you the opportunity to try some of their favourites. Enjoy a choice of three gins; lemon drizzle, zesty orange marmalade, and classic dry gin. This bold collection of gins has all been handcrafted to perfection. A delightful gift – eligible for free delivery too.

Rated an average of 4.7 stars by Amazon customers. “Perfect little inexpensive gift for a gin lover. Nicely presented in a little box. Bought as a gift and I will definitely buy it again for another lucky recipient,” said happy shopper Zo, who gave this gin gift set 5 stars. Andrew also gave this set 5 stars and added; “Nice little set, lovely gin. Made a nice gift.”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £9.99

13. FlaGingo pink gin hamper

Why we love it: One of the best-looking bottles of gin in this roundup.

Presented in a bamboo tray, this collection of goodies includes Franklin & Sons natural Indian tonic water, The CCC mini milk chocolate bar with beans, and Holdsworth Truly Scrumptious traditional chocolates & truffles. Not forgetting the star of the show, FlaGingo pink gin with flavours of the Caribbean of mango, pineapple, passion fruit, allspice, and ginger.

“Much appreciated by the recipient, and she liked everything. As the sender I can only say this is an excellent and reliable service with fair pricing,” said Hampers.com customer Robert, who gave this hamper 5 stars. “Bought it for a colleague for her 40th birthday and she loves it. Perfect for any gin lover,” commented Melanie, who also gave this gin gift set 5 stars.

VIEW AT HAMPERS.COM | £59

