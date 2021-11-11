McDonald’s Christmas menu for 2021 unveiled and it’s coming soon

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The McDonald’s Christmas menu for 2021 has finally been unveiled and it’s on its way, featuring two burgers and serious cheesy goodness.

The McDonald’s Christmas menu will be available for six weeks starting November 17th and there’s a range of festive fast food treats that are making a return by popular demand.

With supermarkets beginning to stock shelves with the best Christmas food for 2021, the nation’s favourite food chains have begun to follow suit, with the Nando’s Christmas menu and Costa Christmas menu having been revealed.

Now Maccies has unveiled its Christmas menu, which includes two new burgers to get you in the mood for the holidays.

To go along with the official McDonald’s Christmas drinks menu, the beloved Big Mac creator is launching a new Festive Stack and Festive Crispy Chicken, plus a chocolate-filled Celebrations McFlurry, a cheesy fried treat and a seriously festive pie.

The new festive Crispy Chicken boasts traditional cranberry sauce, sage and onion mayo, bacon, red onion, lettuce, and cheddar cheese. It’s set to cost £4.89 on its own or £6.39 as part of a meal, though costs will vary depending on where you are in the country!

In a glazed brioche bun, the Festive Stack comes with two beef patties, red onion relish, cheese sauce, bacon, white and red onions, lettuce, and cheddar cheese – better yet, it’ll only set you back £6.39 for a meal.

As part of its Christmas menu, McDonald’s is also bringing back its Cheese Melt Dippers. Die hard fans will remember the breaded Camembert dippers with a delicious tomato dip, that come in a box of four for only £1.89, or a share-box for £5.09.

Even though the collection has some exciting new additions, fans of the Chicken Legend set to be disappointed as it has been temporarily removed off the menu until January to make room for the Christmas treats.

Other menu items, including the double Big Mac, Mozzarella Dippers, and the Crunchie McFlurry, are being phased out to make way for the new goods.

McDonald’s has also added some sweet treats to its menu that rival the traditional Christmas pudding, including the new Celebrations McFlurry and the return of holiday pie – yum!