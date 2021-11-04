We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Nando’s 2021 Christmas menu has been unveiled and it sounds like some of the best Christmas food around this year.

During the festive season, the iconic chicken restaurant chain will be rolling out tasty dishes including a new peri-peri chicken gravy and a brand new addition to its range of spice options.

The upgraded menu items will be available in all UK locations this week, featuring a delicious spiced clementine peri-peri baste as a new periometer flavour choice. So festive.

The peri-peri gravy is perfect for drizzling over Nando’s creamy mash or delicious fries with peri salt to add a hit of serious flavour to your order. Team it with spiced clementine chicken, minty macho peas and garlic bread and you’ve got the ultimate Nando’s twist on a hearty Christmas meal.

As if the launch of new flavours weren’t enough to pique your interest, the chain’s popular Fino Pitta is making a comeback after being phased out last year, much to fans’ devastation.

Calling all vegan and vegetarians: The new redesigned rainbow rice bowl, with spicy grains, long-stem broccoli, hummus, rainbow slaw, selected carrot, and seeds is also an amazing new pick.

To wash it all down, there’s a new South African-based cider with a festive touch of toffee apple.

The massive shake-up isn’t the only news the restaurant has shared in recent months, as it reopened all of its locations after temporarily closing 50 outlets due to a chicken shortage.

The high-street icon has changed its menu a few times in recent months, resulting in some diners having their favourite order removed.

This isn’t the first time Nando’s has experimented with new meals, last Christmas, the chicken chain released its ‘hottest ever spice’, giving almost all Nando’s fans a run for their money.

As if the tasty treats weren’t enough, the high-street icon recently added four ‘epic’ Southern African wines to its roster. Introducing a new South African Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Cabinet Sauvignon, and fruity Rose from Cape Town’s Spier vineyard.

The Christmas menu isn’t the only shake-up Nando’s have announced, the chicken chain shared they’re committed to becoming carbon neutral by November 2021.