We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The McDonald’s Christmas drinks menu for 2021 has been unveiled and all our festive hot beverage dreams have come true.

Since the end of summer, the best Christmas food for 2021 has been hitting shelves, reminding us it’s almost time to crack open our chocolate advent calendars and begin prepping Christmas Eve boxes for our loved ones.

And with supermarkets rolling out their yummy festive offerings, the nation’s favourite food chains have started to do the same, with the Nando’s Christmas menu and the Costa Christmas menu already confirmed.

While we’re still waiting for the McDonald’s Christmas food menu to be announced (fingers crossed those camembert dippers will make a return), the fast food giant has shared details of its Christmas drinks menu and it’s available to try now!

McDonald’s is launching some cute new themed cups in red, yellow, blue, and teal with designs of reindeer, snowmen, ice skaters, and polar bears to contain their festive coffees and hot chocolates in the lead up to the big day.

Customers can look forward to a brand new Hot Chocolate Deluxe this year, which McDonald’s describes as, “A silky treat made with a rich, chocolate syrup, topped with a swirl of cream and a chocolatey dusting.”

Kicking off the festive season with exciting new McCafe additions, Maccies has launched a new Choco Fudge Latte packed with a strong shot of espresso, blended with steaming milk and a smooth chocolate fudge flavour syrup, and then topped with a swirl of cream and a chocolate fudge flavour drizzle – delicious!

The McCafe line is also rolling out a new selection of treats for fans to enjoy.

There’s a new gooey Chocolate Brownie made with rich Belgian chocolate and topped with milk chocolate bits, for extra crunch. McDonald’s has also launched a new permanent item, the Mixed Berry Muffin- the perfect morning pick-me-up!

If you’re ready to sample all of the new options, use the McDonald’s app to see whether they’re available in your local branch.

Responding to the news that the new drinks had made their arrival at McDonald’s branches, one keen customer took to Twitter to confirm they’d already got their hands on one.

“Just trying my first hot chocolate deluxe. It’s delicious. Not sure what to try next? Sugar doughnut or chocolate brownie. Decisions,” they wrote.

“Had the Fudge Latte earlier in the morning tbh, I’d say I enjoyed, defo worth a bash,” another penned.

Another was disappointed to see that a particular release from previous McDonald’s Christmas drinks menus hadn’t made a return, penning, “Forget the fudge, WHERES THE MILLIONAIRES LATTE?”