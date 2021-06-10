We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

McDonald's Customers have been left devastated over a 'nationwide shortage' of its popular menu items.

McDonald’s has confirmed it has a nationwide ‘temporary shortage’ on its chicken selects and big flavour wraps and customers are devastated.

The unexpected shortage has caused outrage among customers who normally order the tasty treats from their extensive menu. As more and more people are discovering that their local McDonald’s is also running out of those particular products.

McDonald’s upset customers when it axed five popular items from its menu earlier this year and customers have wondered when does McDonald’s Monopoly 2021 start?

One unhappy customer tweeted a snap of what appears to be an official sign displayed at the Drive-Thru of a Mcdonalds which reads, ‘Sorry Chicken Selects and Big Flavour Wraps are currently unavailable due to a Nationwide shortage. We apologise for any inconvenience.’

And the customer asked, ‘Right, who’s been ordering all the chicken selects OWN UP’

And it looks like they aren’t the only ones struggling to order the items from the menu as a result of the McDonald’s ‘nationwide shortage’ of chicken selects. Customers in their droves have taken to Twitter to express their difficulty.

One wrote, ‘Really not ok that for the second day in a row McDonalds have no Chicken Selects :@’ another put, ‘really upset about the national shortage of chicken selects’ and a third added, ‘Man said McDonalds ran out of chicken selects for the next two weeks wtf’.

Another customer panicked and tweeted, ‘@McDonaldsUK please don’t tell me that you have stopped doing chicken selects and wraps because that is literally all I will eat from McDonalds’

But it’s understood the shortage is due to a temporary stock issue and customers will have to choose something else from the menu until supplies resume, here’s how to get fresh fries every time with this simple hack.

Until then, you could try Aldi’s almost identical McDonald’s treats.

Video of the Week

A McDonald’s spokesperson confirmed the ‘temporary shortage’ and told us, “Unfortunately we have a temporary shortage of Chicken Selects and our restaurants may run out this week. We are working incredibly hard to get this popular menu item back on sale in our restaurants. We know some customers will be disappointed to hear this news, and we would like to apologise for the short term inconvenience.”