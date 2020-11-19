We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

McDonald's is offering a very special freebie to customers next week.

With Black Friday just over a week away, McDonald’s is joining in on the global savings extravaganza and treating diners to an incredible deal.

Maccies fans will be able to snap up a free box of McNuggets throughout the entirety of next week, until Black Friday as part of a very generous promotion.

The fast food chain is giving away the bites of chicken-y goodness from the 23rd to 27th of November to customers that order a McDonald’s delivery via the Just Eat app.

A box of six McNuggets will be chucked in totally free of charge for every order that includes a Big Mac or Big Mac Extra Value Meal.

Launching the incredible offer, Andrew Kenny, UK MD of Just Eat said, “While our customers are hunting out the best Black Friday deals online, Just Eat is delighted to be able to deliver some extra joy to their homes – a free side of six McNuggets with every eligible Big Mac order is a great little reward for all that effort.”

If you’re not lucky enough to be able to access the McDonald’s delivery services, you still need to head to your closets McDonald’s drive-thru ASAP.

The McDonald’s festive menu has finally been launched and includes some mind-blowing items – including the Double Big Mac.

The supersize revamp of the world’s most iconic fast food burger is made up of four 100% beef patties, a slice of cheese, lettuce, onion and pickles and the unbeatable Big Mac sauce.

Naturally, Big Mac fans couldn’t wait to get their hands on one when they released yesterday.

‘McDonald’s selling Double Big Mac’s over Christmas is probably the best news I’ve heard all year,’ one wrote on Twitter.

‘Saw a poster for the double Big Mac whilst driving home and now I can’t stop thinking about demolishing one,’ penned another.

‘Omg the new McDonalds Double Big Mac is calling my name,’ agreed a third.