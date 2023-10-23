McDonald's Happy Meals are on sale for just £1 each, here's how to buy them but you'd better be quick

McDonald's is selling its Happy Meals for just £1 but you'd better be quick if you want to feed the kids for a quid.

To kick-start what is half-term for millions of families, fast food chain McDonald's is giving its customers an exclusive deal that's so good it will even convince those who only order takeaways as a one-off treat to order one for the whole family.

If you're wondering what toys are at McDonald's now? before you even consider buying one for the kids, it doesn't matter, as they're currently on offer enabling you to spend the money you save (£2.59) on treating yourself to one of the new McDonald's Halloween menu 2023 items.

The fast food retailer is selling it's children's Happy Meals for just £1 (RRP £3.59), saving you £2.59 per meal - but there's a catch - the offer is available for 24 hours only starting today (Monday, 22nd October) and the discount is available to customers who make the order through the McDonald's app only.

To take advantage of the offer, MyMcDonald's Rewards users should log in to their app and select their restaurant, before clicking on the special offer deal box that shows a Happy Meal with the words "£1 Happy Meal". Choose to either pick up the order or add to a McDelivery order with other food items - and you can even add your rewards code to benefit from extra points.

Terms and conditions apply - including one time use, over 18s only, delivery fees apply and participating restaurants only, with the offer subject to availability and opening times.

@McDonaldsUK Hello there, my app shows there's a £1 Happy Meal offer today for McDonald's Monday, but then says there are no offers available! Is there anything I can do to fix that? pic.twitter.com/7GQ2GwubtDOctober 23, 2023 See more

But some customers. have reported issues using the app to purchase the discounted Happy Meal.

One customer tweeted, "Hello there, my app shows there's a £1 Happy Meal offer today for McDonald's Monday, but then says there are no offers available! Is there anything I can do to fix that?"

To which McDonald's looked into the matter.

Another customer suggested "From everything I’ve seen it seems to be limited to iOS/iPhone users having the issue. Android seems to be fine."

And others are experiencing the same issues on the app, one customer begged, "I’ve got the same problem McDonalds, please can you fix it so we can get the happy meal offer!"

But it looks like the deal might be more beneficial for families who click and collect the order, as another customer pointed out, "What is the point in a £1 happy meal offer if you cap it at one per order and then charge £4 for delivery?"

