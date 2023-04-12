What toys are at McDonald's now? Current Happy Meal toys in the UK and US

Happy Meals contain some of the best toys (opens in new tab) for keeping kids entertained while they're eating - whether it's grabbing a quick lunch while running errands, stopping off on a long car journey or just as a treat. But before you buy you might want to know what toys are at McDonald's right now.

Many of us have fond memories of trips to McDonald's as a child, and over the years the fast food giant has introduced some coveted Happy Meal toys, from Minions and Furbys to Disney characters and Frozen toys (opens in new tab) too. Available for a limited time and often collectable, some Happy Meal toys even go on to become worth a lot of money.

Available for just a fraction of the price of adult meals, Happy Meals contain a choice of fish fingers, chicken McNuggets or veggie dippers with an apple & grape fruit bag, or carrot bag side, and drink options include water, milk, or a Fruit Shoot - plus, the all important toy. Whether McDonald's is your Friday evening ritual or reserved for special occasions, if you've got kids you probably know want to know what toys are at McDonald's before you order.

What toys are at McDonald's now in the UK and US?

Starting 22 March 2023, the McDonald's Happy Meal toys are a selection of Masked Singer plush toys. These include Panda, Octopus, Snow Leopard, Robin, Queen Bee, Duck, Dragon, Unicorn, Badger and Blob, all of which will be available in McDonald's Happy Meals until 2 May.

Along with the 10 toys, kids can enjoy an AR experience by scanning Happy Meal packaging, which allows them to direct their very own show by choosing filters, effects, backdrops and even music for a digital version of their toy to perform to.

If you don’t want a toy, then you can also choose a Happy Meal book, and receive one of two stories about outstanding people who have achieved great success in their field:

I Can Be a Talented Musician: Discover the life of Elton John, the piano wizard who rocketed to stardom with his music and learn the story behind the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin; the ﬁrst female artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

Discover the life of Elton John, the piano wizard who rocketed to stardom with his music and learn the story behind the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin; the ﬁrst female artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987. I Can Be an Awesome Performer: Follow Ella Fitzgerald’s inspirational life as the First Lady of Song, from her early singing days on the streets of Harlem, to her success as a jazz legend. Meet Josephine Baker, the world-famous entertainer, activist, and French Resistance agent in this true story of her life!



See more of our toy features:

Video of the Week