Starting on January 31, four “new” delicious fan-inspired menu mashup options will be available at McDonald’s restaurants or via the app.

From tucking a crispy hash brown in between their sausage McMuffin with egg to adding chicken McNuggets to their favourite sandwich, fans are continually coming up with new ways to customise their McDonald’s meal.

And, if you’re a fan of TikTok or Twitter hashtags like #menuhack or #secretmenu, you’ve probably spotted the incredible array of unique menu treats that aren’t generally found at restaurants.

But with so many hacks out there, including the amazing McDonald’s milkshake hack, the cheeseburger and chicken sandwich combination that disgusted fans, and the fresh fries order, it’s hard to keep up.

McDonald’s has evidently been paying attention to some of the… let’s call them “unofficial” menu items as they’re inviting fans to order them by name for the first time ever as part of the McDonald’s menu hacks launch.

Four new “hacks” will be offered at participating McDonald’s locations worldwide, and via the McDonald’s app, starting Monday, January 31.

Sadly, the McDonald’s crew will not be putting these hacks together for you. McDonald’s is simply providing the pieces for fans to assemble each one yourself, but they’d like you to share your creations on social media with the hashtag #McDonaldsHacks.

What is the new McDonald’s menu hacks up for grabs?

Hash Brown McMuffin: This meal is exactly what it sounds like: a delicious sausage mcmuffin with egg topped with a crispy hash brown from the breakfast menu.

Land, Air, & Sea: If you’re not sure why anyone would order a Filet O’Fish, why not try out this triple-threat, which includes a Big Mac topped with both a McChicken and a Filet-O-Fish.

Crunchy Double: All you need for the Crunchy Double is a double cheeseburger, a box of McNuggets, and some Tangy BBQ sauce to top it all off.

Surf + Turf: If you can’t decide between a Double Cheeseburger and a Filet-O-Fish, this new fusion is essentially an edible version of both. (Unfortunately, this hack is only available on the McDonald’s app or for McDelivery, but it does include a free medium drink and fries.)

And if you’re looking for some inspiration, check out the video below…

So what are you waiting for?