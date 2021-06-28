This viral McDonald’s hack has food fans totally divided

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A bizarre McDonald's hack has gone viral, leaving fans of the fast food giant totally divided, with some keen to try it and others utterly disgusted.

There’s something for everyone on the McDonald’s menu and with plenty of McDonald’s hacks out there, there’s so many ways to mix up the menu. P.S, did you know there’s a genius way to get fresh fries every time?

But it’s only fair to stick to the Double Cheeseburger or Mayo Chicken, right?

Well, that could all be thrown out the window now, thanks to a TikTok hack that has us all shook.

A viral clip posted by @melikazaidi shows her making a cheeseburger and chicken sandwich hybrid and it’s got Maccies fans torn.

So, you’re probably wondering how it works.

The crafty “chef” in the video combines a double cheese burger with a 99p Chicken Mayo with cheese, creating the ultimate patty stack.

A caption next to the controversial food footage reads, “You haven’t lived until you’ve combined a Mayo Chicken with a Double Cheeseburger.”

The comments underneath Melika’s video show a nation split over the burger, with one not so sold commenter saying, “I’ve never felt more sick.”

While another added, “Feel sick thinking about that,” and a third continuing to say, “This feels illegal.”

Plenty of McDonald’s lovers were in full support of the combination, though.

“Next time we get Maccies, I’m doing this,” one keen commenter wrote, tagging their pal.

“I want to try this,” another added, alongside a drooling emoji.