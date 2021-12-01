We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Morrisons is selling the cheapest 1L bottles of Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin for an incredible £16.99 - beating all other retailers in the race for festive tipples.

The supermarket chain has launched an amazing post-Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal for its customers after it slashed 40% off the price of its giant 1L bottles of Bombay Sapphire Gin – with shoppers able to pick up a bottle for just £16.99 – saving £10.50 off RRP £27.50.

Have you already snapped up an alcohol advent calendar? Then why not splash out on a tasty tipple for your guests this Christmas.

Bombay Sapphire is exceptionally smooth and is perfect for adding to a festive gin cocktail or simply over ice, with tonic and a slice of lime. For those looking to host a festive drinks party, it’s the ideal time to stock up on a bottle to share amongst friends.

Morrisons 1L Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin – SAVE £10.50 – now £16.99 was £27.50 | Morrisons

Bombay Sapphire Gin is created through a unique vapour-infusion process of 10 botanicals, distilled from grain and uses a 1761 recipe for its distinct flavour. Complex but balanced drink to enjoy. View Deal at Morrisons

But if you’re interested in stocking up your B&M drinks trolley, you’d better be quick as the offer is only available until Sunday 5th December because this offer makes it is the lowest price on offer across all UK supermarkets.

And if you’re wondering what makes this gin different to the M&S Snow Globe Gin, you’ll be keen to know that according to the tasting notes, ‘Bombay Sapphire opens with a touch of juniper, a ripe citrus and hints of spice in the fragrance. The palate is exceptionally smooth and allows the botanicals to open up one by one and mix in the most lovely way with juniper slightly at the forefront.’

You can see how to make a Sugar Spice & Everything Nice Bombay Sapphire cocktail below…

And if you’re wondering how best to serve it this Christmas, fill a copa glass with ice. Squeeze a lime wedge and drop it into the glass. Add 50ml of Bombay Sapphire Gin and top with 200ml of premium tonic water and serve.

And shoppers are delighted with the taste,

One fan wrote a review which read, ‘I really enjoy this gin, it’s my current favourite especially when on offer in Morrisons!’

Another fan added, ‘LOVE THIS GIN YUMMY YUMMY.’