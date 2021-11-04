20 of the best advent calendars with alcohol 2021: Gin, Beer, Prosecco and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Feast your eyes on these fabulous advent calendars with alcohol, that are sure to get you into the spirit of things this festive season.

It’s safe to say that non chocolate advent calendars are the new and improved way of counting down to Christmas. With many of us ditching the chocolate advent calendars for something a little more luxe. And it’s easy to see why when there’s an array of amazing beauty advent calendars and food advent calendars, plus ones filled with your favourite tipple.

We’ve found generous gin advents, bumper beer calendars and offerings containing whisky or tequila (depending on your preference). And we recommend ordering our favourite picks soon before they’re totally sold out.

1. The Very Merry Craft Gin Advent Calendar

This Craft Gin advent calendar is our pick for Christmas 2021 for two good reasons. You’ll find 25 different (and very drinkable) winter gin surprises to sample each day. Gathered from award-winning distilleries up and down the country – hello mini Cambridge Dry Gin and Tarquin’s Cornish Gin. And if that’s not enough, they’ve roped in everyone’s favourite TV breakfast presenter (and Craft Gin Club ambassador) Mr Philip Schofield to share his serving suggestions, tasting notes and general Schofe sparkle. Just scan the QR code to view the video behind the door.

2. Aldi Sparkling Advent Calendar

You can always rely on Aldi for a bargain advent calendar and we’re big fans of this Aldi Prosecco calendar that’s very reasonably priced. Behind 24 cardboard doors you’ll find mini bottles of four of Aldi’s best-selling fizz, including their classic and rose specials. We’ll cheers to that!

3. Aldi Craft Beer Advent Calendar

This Aldi craft beer calendar might just be one of the best advent calendars with alcohol – being a total steal at under £50. Packed full of different flavours to try, you’ll be treated a can of the supermarket’s best-selling beers throughout the 24 days. We’d order fast if we were you – as this one’s set to be a sell out.

4. That Boutique-y Gin Company Advent Calendar

Back with a new line-up and design, who doesn’t want to countdown Christmas with with 24 30ml, wax-sealed drams of gin?! There’s a mix of flavours including the suitably festive GIN-gle all the way and a chocolate orange gin. Cheers!

5. That Boutique-y Whisky Company’s Advent Calendar

Taste drams from all over the world in this charming whisky-filled advent calendar. From bourbons and blends to barrel-finished beauties, this is one for the whisky-lover in your life and is sure to spice up any winter’s evening.

6. John Lewis Wine Advent Calendar

Gift this fabulous John Lewis calendar to the sommelier in your life. You’ll find rich and incredibly drinkable bottles of Merlot and Malbec alongside whites like Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Grigio. Plus a White Zinfandel or two. Each bottle is around 187ml, giving you a nice medium sized measure to sit back and sip.

7. Virgin Wines Advent Calendar

It’s back and better than ever before. And if you don’t want to be disappointed. reserve yours for £10 right now. Available in mixed, red or white, the advent calendars includes 24 mini world-class wines for you to enjoy up to the big day. And for 2021 the Virgin Wines advent calendar comes with a full-size, gold medal-winning bottle of fizz for Christmas Day, too! The calendar’s official on-sale date is 2 November but be quick, it often sells out!

8. Laithwaites Mixed Wine Advent Calendar

If the incredible Christmas chateau box it comes in doesn’t tempt you, then its contents most certainly will. The UK’s No.1 online wine destination has spoilt us with this festive offering of whites, reds and roses. Plus you’ll even find a half bottle of Champagne to tuck into on Christmas Eve. And look out for the ‘Winning Window’ which if lucky means 6 FREE bottles for Christmas.

9. Wilko 24 Days of Gin Advent Calendar

We were delighted to hear about the return of the Wilko Gin calendar for 2021. Available for a cracking £10, it features flavoured mixers, edible pearls, plus other delicious drink garnishes to pimp up your favourite spirit.

10. Freixenet 12-Day Sparkling Wine Christmas Countdown Advent Calendar

Another fabulous Prosecco offering for the festive period courtesy of much-loved fizz brand Freixenet. This 12 day advent has some exceptional bottles of bubbly (20cl) for you to taste. We’ve got our eye on the sparkling Italian Rosé and posh rosado Cava. But you’ll also find a bottle or two of classic Prosecco to raise a glass with. We’ll cheers to that.

11. Prosecco O Clock Advent Calendar countdown

This indulgent adult advent calendar is perfect for those who love a glass of fizz. Inside you’ll find bottles of sparkling rosé prosecco, Cava, Brut and much more. It can be refilled time and time again, which makes it a great addition to big Christmas parties.

12. The Cocktail Man Advent Calendar

You’ll be shaken and stirred by this incredible advent courtesy of the geniuses at The Cocktail Man. Inside are 13 premium spirits and 13 Sliqueur blends which can be mixed to create 13 delicious Christmas cocktails. Just follow the recipe book for guidance and reap the rewards of your hard mixology work.

13. Cocktail Advent Calendar from Tapp’d

This cocktail advent calendar is one of the best advent calendars with alcohol. It boasts a great price and is packed full of booze – with each handcrafted cocktail bottle containing a double shot of craft spirit. You’ll find 12 tasty tipples hiding behind the doors. Perfect for passing the last few days.

14. BrewDog Craft Beer Advent Calendar 2021

We seriously recommend pre-ordering this Brewdog Advent Calendar for 2021 right now – especially because last year’s sold out by November! Perfect for the craft beer lover in your life – the set contains 24 cans of quality IPAs and Pale Ales – including 14 new 2021 offerings and 6 Christmas specialities. We say cheers to that.

15. Beer Hawk Beery Christmas Advent Calendar

The beer-lover in your life is sure to adore this boozy advent calendar. It’s filled with big brands like Mikkeller, Omnipollo, Thornbridge, Camden and Lervig. Each beer behind the 24 doors is completely different in style so it’s the perfect way to discover something new. Plus, it’s got £110 worth of beer inside.

16. Dry Drinker Alcohol Free Beer Advent Calendar

Now available to pre-order, the Dry Drinker Advent Calendar contains 12 bottles and 12 cans of low and no beers. There’s also a special glass for you to serve your beverage of this day in. From stouts to lively lagers, ‘yule’ certainly find this to be one of the best non chocolate advent calendars!

17. Vodka Explorer Advent Calendar from Drinks by the Dram

Drinks by the Dram’s vodka-filled advent offering gives off some serious wintry energy with a box design that looks just as crisp as the boozy treats inside. Inside the arctic inspired package you’ll find a selection of 30ml wax-sealed drams of vodka from some of the world’s top producers. Perfect for expanding your horizons in the world of vodka or just stocking up your tipple collection.

18. 24 Days of Rum Advent Calendar

If you’ve joined the rum bandwagon then this is one of the best non chocolate advent calendars for you. Filled with 24 rums from 24 countries, plus a pair of tasting glasses, there’s never been a better time to become a rum aficionado.

19. Drinks by the Dram 12 DramTequila & Mezcal Collection

Tequila is about so much more than shots that make you pull strange faces! This advent calendar is a brilliant way to discover a new favourite agave spirit. From smoky mezcal to classic blanco tequila, this special curation of 12 drams is one of the best non chocolate advent calendars.

20. Bourbon & American Whiskey Advent Calendar

American whiskey aficionados – this is one of the best advent calendars with alcohol. This curated calendar contains warming Bourbon, rye, Tennessee whiskey, and lots more in 24 cute 300ml bottles. You’ll find an array of flavour profiles and styles made by some signature producers too. Delicious!

