M&S Snow Globe Gin Cyber Monday deal: Save £30 on a magnum when you shop for Christmas essentials online

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re doing your food shopping at M&S this Christmas, you’re in for a treat – there’s an amazing Cyber Monday deal on Snow Globe Gin.

Now available in the new blood orange flavour, this Snow Globe Gin liqueur has absolutely flown off the shelves over Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. Alongside other great Cyber Monday deals on food and drink, this liqueur has been a popular option because it’s a delicious, festive alternative to normal gin – but it’s also a stunning centrepiece for your table. Floating in the gin liqueur are flakes of edible 23-carat gold and silver leaf, and the bottle lights up while playing a tune.

While M&S don’t have their own deals on Cyber Monday, this offer is still available for a limited time only. And for more amazing discounts, check out the Cyber Monday perfume deals on offer this week. For great savings on luxury kitchen appliances, have a look the best Cyber Monday Le Creuset deals and Cyber Monday KitchenAid deals – perfect for Christmas.

M&S Snow Globe Gin Cyber Monday deal

M&S Blood Orange Snow Globe Gin deal – spend £200, save £30

Get this bottle of M&S’ iconic Snow Globe Gin liqueur for just £5 when you shop online at M&S this Christmas. It’s decorated with Christmas trees and nutcrackers on the outside and filled with glittering gold and silver edible leaf on the inside. The perfect festive treat! View at M&S

M&S Light Up Your Christmas Snow Globe Gin Hamper – £72 £57.60 (SAVE £14.40)

Save almost £15 on this amazing Snow Globe Gin Hamper! Inside there’s a Christmas Nutcracker Light Up Candle, Silver Light UP Nutcracker Bauble, Velvet Nutcracker Small Light Up Cushion, Christmas Nutcracker Tumbler and a Sugar Plum gin liqueur light globe (70cl). View at M&S

These gins work perfectly on their own poured over ice. Or jazz them up with a splash of Prosecco in a glass, garnished with a fresh slice of orange.

If you’re looking for more deals on gin over Cyber Monday, check out these discounts:

But best be quick! These deals on gin are around for a very limited time only.