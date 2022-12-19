Morrisons is giving away FREE cake to customers - here's how to get a slice but you’d better be quick!

Morrisons shoppers are being treated to a FREE slice of cake with every hot or cold drink purchased in the Morrisons' café - and here's how you can snap up the limited offer.

The supermarket is giving away free cake to customers who purchase a hot or cold drink on Monday 19th and Tuesday 20th December.

it comes after the stores launched a free hot meal giveaway (opens in new tab).

The sweet treats included in the offer are the We Love Cake Mince Pie, We Love Cake Ice Christmas Cake, White Forest Cake and the Victoria Sponge Cake - ideal for taking a welcome break from Christmas shopping.

And that's not all, if you've already ordered your Christmas food for collection or delivery (opens in new tab), Morrisons also recently permanently reduced the price of over half the hot dishes in its cafés including fish & chips which is now £6.99 and burgers served with chips and coleslaw for £5.99.

Customers can also tuck into Morrisons Christmas menu and enjoy a two-course meal for £9.99 or three courses for £11.99 from 11.30am to 3.30pm each day.

Emily Waite, BREW Buying Manager at Morrisons, said, “In the lead up to Christmas, we want to do all we can to spread some festive cheer and help make our customers’ shopping experience as enjoyable as possible. We’ve picked some of the most popular cakes to be included in the offer and hope our customers enjoy them!”

Morrisons has shared the news of the giveaway to shoppers on its social media channels, it wrote, "Enjoy a free sweet treat on us when you buy a drink in our cafes today and tomorrow. Choose from a mince pie or a slice of Christmas cake, White Forest cake or Victoria sponge. *One per person. Whilst stocks last."

Customers have already been sharing the news with their friends. One messaged their mate to alert them about the offer, "go for a free cake x"

Another shopper put, "get a taxi up and treat yourself for xmas xx"

And a third replied with the "100%" emoji.

Morrisons sweet treat offer will be available in its 397 cafés nationwide on Monday 19th and Tuesday 20th December whilst stocks last. One free cake will be available per customer.