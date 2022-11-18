Morrisons delivery slots are open for customers to book their Christmas Food to Order for collection or delivery

Morrisons delivery slots are being snapped up by customers planning ahead of Christmas Day and here's how you can order your festive food.

The highly anticipated Christmas Food to Order service comes after Tesco released its delivery slots (opens in new tab) and M&S Christmas Food Orders (opens in new tab) have been flooding in as families beat the rush to cut the cost of living (opens in new tab) this Christmas by planning ahead of the festive season.

From now until 10th December, customers will be able to choose from over 200 festive treats – from starters, main courses and delicious showstopper desserts to award-winning festive tipples, as well as gluten free, vegan and vegetarian options.

As we look at all you need to know about Morrisons delivery slots...

Can you pre-book Morrisons delivery slots?

Yes, you can pre-book Morrisons delivery slots and the supermarket recommends that you book your slot before placing your order to help avoid disappointment, alternatively you can book a collection slot available between the 21st and 24th of December.

For the past 12 months, Morrisons team of chefs and product developers have been busy creating their best Christmas range yet. Highlights include The Best Scallop and Prawn Thermidor Gratins (opens in new tab), The Best Chipolatas Wrapped in Bacon (opens in new tab) and The Best Passionfruit Panna Cotta Star (opens in new tab). All of which can be expertly paired with Morrisons award-winning wines and festive tipples, such as The Best Aged Tawny Port (opens in new tab) and The Best Mulled Wine, also available to reserve for collection.

Main course centrepieces include Morrisons Turkey Breast Joint with Stuffing Balls and Pigs in Blankets (opens in new tab), costing just £20 for six people, and award-winning vegan options such as No-Prawn Toast Baguettes (opens in new tab), Plant Revolution Roast No-Turkey Crown (opens in new tab) and The Best Vegan Chocolate & Salted Caramel Cheesecake (opens in new tab).

Jessica Lawson, Food to Order Manager at Morrisons, said, “Hosting any Christmas celebration can be a lot of work, so we’re pleased that our highly anticipated Christmas Food to Order service is back for another year to take the stress away from the festive occasion, but without compromising on quality.”

How do Morrisons delivery slots work?

Morrisons delivery slots are best reserved before you make your online food order (opens in new tab) to avoid disappointment, simply book your Christmas slot and add items to your trolley - remember to checkout to secure your slot.

You can edit your to add items as your list grows, remember to checkout again to save any changes. The earlier you complete your order, the more likely they are to have their most popular seasonal favourites in stock.

Remember they expire after 60 minutes if you haven't checked out. If your chosen delivery slot expires, you will need to reserve the slot again, or possibly book a new one.

Make any final changes to your order before the 'cut off' time. The cut off times are shown below but you'll also find this in your confirmation emails along with any updates you make to your order.

Collection slots are available between the 21st and 24th December with 467 stores to choose from. These collection orders can be placed online until 10th December. A £20 deposit is required and the outstanding balance will be taken on the day of collection.

