Morrisons is selling CHEESE Easter Eggs and not only are they solid - they taste cracking with or without wine

Morrisons is selling CHEESE Easter Eggs and not only are they solid but they taste cracking - with or without wine.

But if you're looking for something eggs-tra special for the cheese lover in your life then look no further than Morrisons which has launched not one, but TWO cheese Easter Eggs.

The deliciously cheesy Lancashire & Cheddar and Stratford Blue Soft Cheese Easter Eggs cost just £5 each - £4 for Morrison's card holders - and they even come boxed like a real chocolate egg.

Available in-store and online from 29th March, the new eggs are handmade using the finest British cheeses. Perfect for family and friends with a savoury tooth, the eggs are made with real ingredients and are perfectly paired with chutneys and crackers.

Andrew Thomas, buying manager, Cheese at Morrisons said, “We’re continuously looking for ways to make Easter moments fun and exciting for our customers and we’re thrilled to unveil a real unique twist on a true classic.”

(Image credit: Morrisons)

Cheese lovers can expect a soft and tangy flavour from the Stratford Blue egg, whilst the Lancashire & Cheddar offers a soft and creamy irresistible treat for any Easter (opens in new tab) weekend.

The perfect accompaniments to top crackers or even Easter crumpets, paired with Morrisons The Best Mango & Amarillo Chilli Chutney (opens in new tab) or The Best Jalapeno Chilli Jam Chutney (opens in new tab) for the ultimate twist on an English classic. Alternatively, give to friends and loved ones for an Easter treat with a difference.

The Cheese Eggs will join Morrisons wider Easter egg range, including The Best Belgian Dark Chocolate & Raspberry Egg (opens in new tab) (£6), The Best Belgian Chocolate & Orange Egg (opens in new tab) (£6) and The Best White & Blonde Chocolate Egg (opens in new tab) (£6), The Best Free From Salted Caramel Honeycomb & Sea Salt Egg (opens in new tab) (£5.99), as well as a delicious collection of hot cross bun flavours for all the family to enjoy.

Morrisons The Best Lancashire & Cheddar and The Best Stratford Blue Soft Cheese Easter eggs are both available from 29th March for £5 each in-stores and online nationwide. My Morrisons customers can purchase for £4 from 10th April until stock lasts.