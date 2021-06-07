We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Morrisons is selling an Ultimate Gin box filled with snacks, treats and everything you need to make a perfect gin and tonic.

Now that we can meet up indoors and outdoors, there’s never been a better excuse to gather your friends and share food and drinks. Morrisons is at hand with everything you could possibly need to have a hassle-free gathering, from a BBQ food box to an Aperol spritz cocktail box.

Now welcome the Ultimate Gin box, with everything you need to make the most delicious gin and tonic, and there are also some tasty treats to accompany your beverages too.

For just £40 you get a bottle of Malfy Rosa gin, two bottles of tonic water – rhubarb for those who like sweeter drinks, and traditional tonic as well as some delicious nibbles perfectly suited for gin fans.

Ultimate Gin Box

Everything you need for the perfect gin and tonic, not to mention lots of delicious snacks. The ideal box for a night in with friends or a gift for any gin-lover. View Deal

Malfy Rosa Gin is a beautiful rose pink color and has flavors of rich fresh citrus, grapefruit, and juniper. Making it the ultimate summer, nothing beats an icy G&T, not to mention all the health benefits that gin has.

The box also includes strawberry bonbons, crisps, fudge, and breadsticks, ideal snacks if you’re wanting a night in with friends. You could also pair this box with the Morrisons wine and cheese box, for an even more indulgent night.

What’s in the Ultimate Gin Box?

Malfy Gin Rosa 70cl

Morrison’s The Best Low-Calorie Rhubarb Tonic Water 500ml

The Best Low-Calorie Indian Tonic Water 500ml

Morrisons Italian Sesame Breadsticks 125g

The Best Lightly Salted Crisps 150g

Morrisons Strawberry Bon Bons 200g

Morrisons Dairy Fudge 150g

You could also use this box to try your hand at these 12 classic gin cocktails and it would make the perfect gift for any gin lover.

The best part of all Morrison’s food boxes is they can be delivered straight to your door, so they’re completely hassle-free. No need to run to the shops, just enjoy – as Morrisons says ‘let the good times be-gin!’