We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Morrisons is selling a Cheese and Wine Sharing Box, stocked with two bottles of wine and everything you’ll need for a perfect night in.

With the lockdown roadmap meaning, we can now meet up outdoors and now indoors, what better way to celebrate than with one of the Morrisons food boxes. You can choose from an incredible BBQ Food Box to a Dr. Oetker baking box – you can even buy an Aperol box, with everything you need to make the perfect Aperol Spritz.

Now Morrisons is offering a box packed with cheese and wine and all those cheeseboard essentials, making it the perfect thing to share with friends you haven’t seen in a while.

For just £32 you get two bottles of wine, a Sauvignon blanc, and a Malbec, camembert, olives, crisps, chutney and so much more – all delivered straight to your door with no extra delivery fee.

The Cheese & Wine Sharing box

The perfect date night box for any cheese or wine lover, or the ultimate night-in treat. The box has two bottles of wine (a Sauvignon Blanc and Malbec) not to mention camembert and a trio of cheese selections and many more savoury snacks. View Deal What’s inside the Morrisons Cheese & Wine Sharing Box?

Squealing Pig Sauvignon Blanc 75cl

Squealing Pig Malbec 75cl

The Best Lightly Salted Crisps 150g

The Best Chilli Jam Chutney 305g

The Best Gruyere & Poppy Twists 100g

The Best Nocellara Olives 200g

The Best British Farmhouse Trio Cheese Selection 155g

President Camembert 250g

Video of the Week

This box makes for a cosy night in or special celebration and is sure to make you the best host. It’s also ideal with warmer weather just around the corner, especially when you can pair it with Morrisons picnic box, for extra nibbles and sweet treats.

What makes this box all the more special, is it’s completely hassle-free. Like all the boxes, you can get it delivered straight to your door. No need to run to the shops, quick delivery too!