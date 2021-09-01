We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S has divided the opinions of food shoppers following the launch of its new Bleeding Brain chocolates ahead of Halloween.

As we approach the most terrifying time of the year, little ones all over the country are making plans for their spooky costumes.

And, if you’re a parent, you’ll no doubt be plotting creative ways to make up for missing out last years Halloween and planning plenty of Halloween games for the kids.

But having a scary food selection is one of the most key aspects of any night of Trick or Treating and spooky fun.

Of course, M&S has launched plenty of new products ahead of October so that you can get prepped for the 31st ahead of time.

However, one of the iconic supermarket’s ghoulish launches has divided the opinions of shoppers, with some horrified by the new Bleeding Brains that have hit shelves.

The brain-shaped confectionary are filled with oozing salted caramel sauce designed to look like blood, while the white chocolate shells are complete with veiny red detail.

Foodie reviewer NewFoodsUK shared a look at the new M&S release on Instagram and Facebook, uploading a snap of the gory sweets.

The post has received over a thousand responses from torn commenters, with some impressed by the creepy chocolate innovation and others disgusted.

“They look revolting,” one wrote.

“This is so wrong it makes me feel sick,” another penned, while a third added, “Bad taste M&S!! Disgraceful! Stick to witches and pumpkins for Halloween.”

“I work in neurosurgery and do have a much required sense of humour but really? Just NO,” one more chipped in.

“They look a little too realistic for me😂🤢,” another commented.

Others were keen to get their hands on a box in prep for their Halloween get togethers.

“I’ll be needing these haha,” one wrote, tagging a friend.

“For the party????! 🧠,” another asked their pal.

For those not so keen on the Bleeding Brains, M&S has plenty more Halloween treats – and even Colin the Caterpillar has had a scary make-over to become Frankencolin the Caterpillar

All of the treats are available in local M&S stores during the Halloween season and many are available to buy now.

Last year, the luxury retailer launched a 3 for £10 deal on most of their Halloween items, and hopefully they’ll do it again this year.

Along with the M&S goodies, you can even make your own Halloween snacks like the tasty Rice Krispie pumpkins or bat and pumpkin cookies.