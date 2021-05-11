M&S is selling edible flowers to make your summer cocktails extra special

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S is selling hand-picked edible flowers to help make your cocktails the ultimate showstoppers this summer.

Highstreet giant M&S are known for their delicious and eye-catching releases, ranging from their Colin the Caterpillar Cake Jars to their new Passionfruit Martini Flavoured Gin. And with the government’s roadmap out of lockdown meaning we’ll soon be able to see more of our loved ones, the prospect of enjoying food and drinks with friends and family has never been more tantalising.

Though if you’re looking to really give your summer cocktails the wow factor this year, there’s nothing like an edible flower, or two!

Now M&S have you covered with their new edible violas, available in store for just £1.50.

These beautiful British blooms are hand-picked and grown in Evesham, Worcestershire by a family-owned business. They come in a range of colours, from vibrant yellow to cream, so it’s easy to match your edible flower to your drink to make even more of a statement.

But it’s not just cocktails that these tiny flowers can bring some added glamour to. These M&S edible flowers make the perfect garnishes for salads and magnificent natural decorations for cakes. And it seems some customers have already considered some alternative possibilities.

Posting about the new release on Instagram, foodie account Newfoodsuk shared a picture of the M&S edible flowers in store and they’ve certainly captured people’s imaginations.

‘Beautiful in an ice mould’, one person suggested, whilst another declared, ‘cute for summer cookies 🍪’.

Though it seems adding them to cocktails is still a very popular choice, as a fellow customer shared: ‘will be upping his cocktail game with these 🌸 🍹’.

‘howwww much will these level up my gins’, another Instagram user commented excitedly.

Adding these M&S edible flowers to a classic G+T would certainly give it some added drama and the supermarket is well-known for their impressive range of gins.

They even recently brought back their sell-out glitter gin globe – this time with a beautiful summer twist.

The M&S Cherry Blossom Gin Liqueur is priced at £17 per bottle and features floral cherry blossom notes with hints of peach and edible 23 carat gold flakes.

Ideal for making into refreshing gin cocktails, surely only M&S edible flowers could elevate this already impressive liqueur to the next level.

If you need any more of a reason to pop both into your trolley, it turns out that there are some incredible health benefits that can come from drinking gin.

As the warmer months draw closer, there’s never been a better time to give your cocktails a fabulous final flourish.

Will you be giving the M&S edible flowers a try this summer?