M&S launches passion fruit martini flavoured gin just in time for summer

M&S has launched two new fruity gin liqueurs – and one is passionfruit martini flavour, infused with passion fruit and vanilla notes.

The new flavours, which include blackberry and elderflower and passionfruit with a hint of vanilla, sounds so yummy we can’t wait to take a sip!

The liqueurs are now available in 50cl bottles for just £12 and are the ultimate addition to the beverage collection of any gin cocktail lover.

With the government’s roadmap out of lockdown now allowing us to meet up outdoors following the rule of six, al fresco drinks and garden dining is back on.

Plus, if you’re heading back to your favourite bar or pub for an outdoor tipple this week, you can get a free Aperol Spritz so easily.

The gins are perfect for summer evenings in your garden or as a tasty treat for guests at your next barbecue. What’s more, M&S recommend serving all gins chilled with ice or adding some refreshing lemonade to the drinks for a longer, more sparkling experience.

M&S regularly offers a wide range of tasty and interesting treats, along with some Instagram-worthy liquor options like the iconic cocktail cans, which make the perfect cocktail gift.

The cocktail cans are a must-have as they include all of your favourite classics, like mojito, cosmopolitan, whiskey sour and more.

M&S also unveiled a limited-edition cherry blossom version of its signature Glitter Globe Gin earlier this month, which is filled with a cherry and peach-flavoured gin liqueur.

With this and the latest blackberry and passion fruit gin mixes, M&S has proven to be a gin lover’s paradise.

Spring appears to be an exciting time for M&S shoppers in general, as the retailer has launched new Hard Seltzers in cans, which are great for summer and come in three tasty flavours with under 80 calories per tin.

This will be the retailer’s first flavoured sparkling water drink, with a low-calorie count and a 4.5 per cent ABV.

M&S Hard Seltzer is 75 calories or less per can and costs £1.80. Black Cherry, Lemon and Lime, and Raspberry and Rhubarb are among the three refreshing flavours available.

We’re sure to have some exciting makeshift happy hours with all of M&S’s latest booze launches.