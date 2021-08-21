M&S is selling the perfect gift hamper for you and your pet to enjoy this bank holiday

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S have just released the perfect gift hamper to help celebrate the upcoming August bank holiday in style.

With the weather not quite what we’d normally expect for the middle of August, those looking for a break at the end of this month have had to come up with slightly different ways to make the most of the three-day weekend. Undoubtedly, some will be taking the day to get back to their high street as Nando’s reopened their doors following chicken shortages this month. While others, refusing to let the rain get them down, will be heading to Lidl for their new range of Sangria ice lollies.

Dog-owners, however, can settle down with a drink and their furry best friend as M&S are selling a gift bag full of delicious goodies for everyone.

All packed into a fun tote bag, the selection includes plenty of food and drink options – including cans of M&S famous gin and tonics, one of the summer’s much-loved beverages.

Currently priced at just £30, it’s one of the most affordable gift hampers M&S have offered so far this year.

Treats for You & Your Dog Gift Bag

This gift bag is packed with plenty of tasty treats for you and your pup to enjoy, including everything from alcoholic drinks to biscuits (both for humans and for dogs). View Deal

The Treats for You & Your Dog Gift Bag includes:

2 x gin and tonic cans (250ml)

M&S gin and tonic dog toy

M&S sandwich dog toy

8 crunchy tripe sticks

20 meaty strips

8 treat time chewy deli sausages

Family biscuit selection

Cute dog-themed tote bag

But cat-lovers shouldn’t despair as the retailer have an almost identical gift bag for those spending the weekend with their cats. This one, also £30, includes two cans of classic pina colada as well as sushi cat toys, a cat teaser, seven treat time deli chicken moist snack sticks and a family biscuit selection – all packed away in a kitty-themed tote bag too.

Treats For You & Your Cat Gift Bag

Cat-owners can relax over the weekend with a pina colada in hand and a range of delicious treats for both them and their feline friends, as this box comes packed with tasty goodies. View Deal

These also aren’t the only M&S gift hampers to cause a stir with shoppers. During the Wimbledon final earlier this year, tennis fans flocked to the retailer online to pick up one of their afternoon tea gift hampers. Their other selections include ideal gifts for just about anyone in your life, from coffee-lovers to fun-loving gardeners.

So whatever you’re up to this August bank holiday, you’re sure to be able to celebrate in style with this M&S gift hamper.