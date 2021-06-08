M&S launches adorable new Father’s Day version of Colin the Caterpillar

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S has launched an adorable new superhero themed Colin the Caterpillar for Father's Day.

M&S has released the new ‘My Hero Colin,’ which is perfect for Father’s Day.

The luxury supermarket, that recently launched Colin cake jars, unveiled the ultimate sweet treat to honour the nation’s heroic dads and father figures, offering a taste of ‘Colin Kapow’.

Of course, a Colin upgrade wouldn’t be complete without a stylish, superhero makeover, so the iconic cake is now sporting a dark chocolate mask and an edible cape.

Still, no superhero would be complete without a cool sidekick, so the box includes a mask for your father to cut out and wear himself.

Colin has been shrunk to half his normal size to make it the perfect size for just a few people to enjoy or for just dad to indulge in.

M&S says, “My Hero Colin is our newest special-edition Colin – a ‘super’ giftable, half-size version of our iconic cake at £5.”

It’s available to buy now up until Father’s Day so there’s no need to wait or keep it exclusively for dads’ celebrations.

Colin the Caterpillar is crafted with Colin’s unique white chocolate face, trademark rich chocolate sponge, creamy milk chocolate, swirls of luscious buttercream, and Colin’s signature rich chocolate coating.

If you want to treat your dad to one of the best Father’s Day hampers of 2021, there’s a bundle of treats featuring Colin and plenty of chocolate on the M&S website.

Dad is my Superhero Cake and Chocolate Gift Hamper

The Dad is My Hero Cake and Chocolates Gift hamper is available for pre-order now for delivery from June 15 to June 19 and is priced at £25.

Video of the Week

Inside you’ll find the Superhero Colin, a Bank of Dad chocolate bar, a six pack of Beer Whips and sweet Father’s Day bunting.

Even though M&S has made it a little easier to pick up a pre-made sweet treat for Dad, you can still make your own cake with Colin the Caterpillar Sprinkles and Percy Pig Party Sprinkles, now available in store.

The new cake toppers are perfect for cupcakes, tray bakes, or dessert toppers and cost just £1.50 per pot.