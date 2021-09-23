Quality Street is launching a brand new chocolate unlike any of the others

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Quality Street has confirmed a brand new sweet will be added to its iconic chocolate selection ready for Christmas 2021.

In the run up to Christmas, the top Christmas toys under the tree, the best advent calendars for the kids and a tin of Christmas chocolates are all totally essential.

Whether you’re a Cadbury Roses fan or a lover of a box of Celebrations, it’s hard for anyone to resist the nostalgic allure of a tub of Quality Street. They’re the ultimate traditional Christmas food essential.

And while you may think you’re clued up on the array of sweet treats inside that iconic purple tin, there’s actually a brand new one on the way.

The Crème Caramel Crisp is the unique new treat from Quality Street to mark its 85th birthday – and it’s the first ever white chocolate option in the tin.

The chocolate has a white and milk chocolate coating, a crème caramel flavour and crunchy biscuit pieces making it the first of its kind.

The Crème Caramel Crisp will only be available at John Lewis Quality Street Pick and Mix stands for now.

Fans will be able to build their own personalised collection of favourites from the 12 sweets included in this year’s pick and mix variety, as well as customising the collector’s tin created exclusively for John Lewis.

If you’re a die-hard fan, you’ll be pleased to know that you can even refill previous John Lewis Quality Street tins!

Announcing the exciting news, Cat Mews, the brand manager for Quality Street, said, “We know how much people missed our pick and mix stations at John Lewis last year, so we are delighted to announce that they are back for 2021. It’s a landmark year for Quality Street as the brand turns 85, and we’re celebrating our return to John Lewis with an exclusive new sweet and a beautifully designed collector’s tin that shoppers can personalise with a name of their choice.”