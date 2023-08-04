Kids will love this viral teddy bear s'mores recipe - and you only need 3 ingredients to make them

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

You only need three ingredients to make these adorable teddy bear s'mores - and they're perfect for kids.

If you're on the hunt for creative and fun recipes to try with the kids, then you need look no further than social media. From air fryer TikTok recipes to Instagram baking hacks, there are any number of genius cooking tips that can help you keep the kids occupied over the summer holidays - and we've found one viral recipe that's sure to go down well.

This s'mores recipe with a twist was originally shared by Christina Yin on Instagram, a digital creator who has gained over 120,000 followers for her creative and entertaining recipes that are often shaped to look like animals. In this particular video, she uses just three ingredients - chocolate, pastry and biscuits - to make these 'sleeping bears'.

By using teddy bear-shaped biscuits, Christina makes these adorable snacks look like bears tucked up in a pastry bed with a chocolate pillow, and the viral recipe has received over 357,000 views and more than 30,000 likes. Many other creators have shared their own twist on Christina's hack, adding a marshmallow as a 'mattress' to make delicious teddy bear s'mores.

How to make teddy bear s'mores

A post shared by Cristina Yin (@cristina_yin) A photo posted by on

Ingredients

1 pack of teddy bear shaped biscuits

1 pack of ready-made puff pastry

1 bar of chocolate - dark, milk or white

Optional: marshmallows

Method

Preheat the oven to 200C Cut the pastry into small rectangles Place two squares of chocolate on the top half of each section of pastry (if using marshmallows, swap out the bottom square of chocolate) Add one teddy bear biscuit on top of the chocolate Fold the bottom half of the pastry up over the teddy bear biscuit so only its head is visible Seal the folded edges by crimping with a fork Brush the top of the pastry with milk or an eggwash Place the bears on a lined baking sheet and cook in the oven for 12 minutes

Christina, who is based in New York, used Teddy Grahams to make this adorable snack. While not widely available in the UK, you can find them at dedicated American candy stores, such as King's Candy and American Candy Co.

Or, you could also make these cute s'mores using a range of animal-shaped biscuits by purchasing a pack of Cadbury's Animals, which are widely available in supermarkets such as Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Iceland and Ocado.

Christina's followers were impressed by the recipe, with one commenting, "Oh how cute", while another said, "These are the cutest pastries I’ve ever seen!!!"

If you liked this recipe, click here to find out how we got on when we made s'mores in an air fryer. And if you're looking for more fun and easy recipes to make with kids, try these air fryer cinnamon doughnuts or this 3-ingredient Oreo ice cream recipe - no ice cream maker required!