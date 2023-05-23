I made these five minute s'mores in the air fryer - and they're not as messy as you think

I put a viral air fryer s'mores recipes to the test - here's why you should try it too.

I love a foodie hack, and even better if it involves my air fryer. If you've invested in one of these handy kitchen appliances, then you'll likely know there are just so many things you can cook in an air fryer - which is why I'm always up for trying the latest viral recipes. Did you know you can make bagels in an air fryer too?

So, when Hayley Dean - aka Hayley's World on Instagram - shared this recipe for air fryer s'mores, I knew I'd have to try it. Hayley has shared hundreds of air fryer recipes with her 296K followers, runs her own recipe club and even has her own air fryer cookbook - so I knew this recipe was going to be a good one.

And, spoiler, I was right. These air fryer s'mores are easy to make and they taste amazing. They only take five minutes in the air fryer and you only need three ingredients - so they're a cheap treat too. What's not to love?

All you need to do is put your cookie with the marshmallows on top in your air fryer - adding a square of chocolate part-way through - before sandwiching another biscuit on top.

I made a couple of adjustments to Hayley's recipe, air frying the marshmallows for four minutes instead of five, and I used dark chocolate instead of milk, but I was really impressed by the results. It's not quite the same experience as making s'mores on a campfire, but if the weather isn't cooperating or you want to whip up a quick and simple dessert, then it's worth giving this recipe a go.

How to make s'mores in an air fryer

Hayley called this recipe a "Super easy sweet treat," and it seems her followers agree, with one commenting on the video, "When s’mores just got a million percent easier 🙌," while another simply wrote, "This is genius!! 👏🔥" Another clever Instagram user added, "Even easier - use chocolate digestives!"

One of the great things about this air fryer recipe is that you can customize it too. You could swap out the graham crackers for a different flavour choice, or use vegan or glute-free ingredients to suit different dietary preferences.

Ingredients

Digestive biscuits or graham crackers

Bar of chocolate, broken into squares

Giant marshmallows

Method

Place one marshmallow on top of each digestive biscuit you are using, and air fry for 5 minutes at 356F (180C). Open the air fryer and place a square of chocolate on top of each marshmallow. Air fryer for a further minute. Remove from the air fryer and place another digestive on top - enjoy!

Full disclosure, when I first attempted this s'mores recipe the marshmallows fell off and made a bit of a gooey mess in the air fryer (try lining the basket with parchment to avoid this), but on the second attempt I made sure they were upright and was a little more gentle when inserting the air fryer basket - and they came out perfectly.

(Image credit: Future)

They tasted just like any other s'mores I've had - warm and gooey in the centre with the crunch of the cookie adding a delicious extra texture. I'll definitely be using this recipe again, but one thing I will say is that next time I'd add another square of chocolate, as I felt it got a bit lost in the marshmallow.

And with the size of these tasty treats meaning you can make several at a time - this recipe is a great one to whip out if you've got a few hungry guests over. Though, if you've got kids you'll want to be wary of sticky fingerprints - these air fryer s'mores are messy to eat!

Looking for more air fryer recipes? Try these garlic and pepper pork chops, these Korean chicken wings or air fryer chicken goujons with pineapple.

Video of the Week