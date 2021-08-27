We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It's sure to sell out fast...

Tesco is bringing back an extremely rare item to its shelves today.

From today, Brits will be able to pick up an avocado that is exclusively available at Tesco supermarkets. The “Avozilla” fruit has proven to be extremely popular among shoppers since its initial launch in 2020.

The avocado hailed as a “monster” version of the popular fruit, is ten times bigger than any ordinary avocado you can pick up.

The enormous product is only available for a few weeks each year, as it is grown from only a few trees in South Africa.

The odd fruit is amazing value for money, containing up to 10 servings for only £4! Tesco suggests ripening the avocado at home for four to five days before eating it.

Tesco’s chilled salad and avocado buyer, Katalin Varnai, said, “Back by popular demand, the Avozilla is guaranteed to keep people talking year after year.

“The natural monster fruit is extremely rare and comes from just a relatively small number of trees grown by one of the world’s biggest suppliers of avocados in South Africa.”

Katalin added, “We know how much the UK likes avocados, so we consider ourselves extremely lucky to be able to offer this treat to our customers.”

“We can’t wait to see what deliciously green creations our nation of avocado lovers will rustle up.”

Tesco describes the product as “the king of avocados,” as it weighs a whopping 1.5kg.

Since the relaunch, fans have taken to social media to express their excitement with one shopper commenting, “The Avozilla – that’s what dreams are made of!”

Another shopper added, “Your Avozillas make a flavoursome guacamole! Spring onions worked really well too :)”