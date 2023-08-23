Tesco has issued an urgent recall on these popular pastry rolls and pies - have you bought any?

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Tesco is recalling some of its popular chilled pastry products over fears they may contain pieces of metal and plastic.

The supermarket giant has issued the urgent recall alongside the Food Standards Agency and it affects four of its pastry food items.

The recall comes after Tesco issued A Free from recall last month and both Tesco and home Bargains recalled a popular condiment and a Lentil Chips recall was issued earlier in 2023.

The following foods have been declared "unsafe to eat"; Tesco six Cheese and Onion rolls, Tesco finest Steak and Ale Pie, Tesco nine Mini Pork Sausage rolls and Tesco 20 Mini Sausage Rolls.

Anyone who has bought these items are being asked to check the pack size and best-before dates against the affected products recalled.

Tesco has issued a recall notice to its customers explaining why the products are being recalled and what they can do if they have purchased any of the items.

It advises, "Please do not consume these products and return them to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required."

It added, "Tesco apologises to our customers for any inconvenience caused. If you require further details, please contact Customer Services directly on: UK: 0800 505 555."

Which Tesco chilled pastry items have been recalled? Full list

Tesco six Cheese and Onion Rolls - 360g, Best Before 31st August 2023

Tesco finest Steak and Ale Pie - 250g, Best Before 1st September 2023

Tesco nine Mini Pork Sausage Rolls - 270g, Best Before 30th August 2023

Tesco 20 Mini Sausage Rolls - 200g, Best Before 29th August 2023

(Image credit: FSA)

The Food Standards Agency issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to advise members of the public and local authorities know about problems associated food. Such problems result in an item being taken off the shelves or returned by customers.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued. This provides local authorities with details of specific action to be taken on behalf of consumers.

Tesco recalls various pastry chilled products because they may contain pieces of metal and plastic #FoodAlert https://t.co/NnjkUT4qjJAugust 22, 2023 See more

If you'd like to know how to make sausage rolls try this sausage and onion roll recipe or this Hairy Bikers Steak and Ale Pie and for a meat free option there's this vegetarian sausage rolls recipe.