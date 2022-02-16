14 ways to collect more Tesco Clubcard points

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Try these tips to collect extra Clubcard points and use the vouchers to save money on your shopping bill or pick up some family-friendly deals and discounts.



Everyone loves a money-saving hack and any opportunity to reduce the cost of raising a family is welcome these days.

But did you know that there are lots of ways to collect Tesco Clubcard points, besides swiping your Clubcard at the till when you check out? Try these tips and tricks to clock up some extra Tesco Clubcard points. And, that you can reclaim lost and unused Tesco Clubcard vouchers for up to two years!

1. Forgot your Clubcard? Save your receipt

Don’t forget to swipe your Clubcard or scan the app on your phone at the till every time you check out. But, if you forget to use your Clubcard, take it to the Customer Service desk in-store with your receipt and ask for your points to be added to your account manually afterward.

2. Give all family members a Tesco Clubcard keyfob

Don’t miss out on precious Clubcard points when family members pop to Tesco. Issue everyone in the family with their own Clubcard fob and remind them to use it at the till so their purchases can clock up Clubcard points on your account. You can request these by logging into your account and requesting them online.

3. Download the Clubcard app

If you’re a Clubcard member and you’re not using the Tesco Grocery and Clubcard app when you shop in-store or online, you could be missing out on special offers for Clubcard members. Download it from the App Store or on Google Play.

4. Complete online surveys

Shopper Thoughts is a market research company owned by Tesco. They offer Clubcard points to members who complete online surveys. With most of them taking just a few minutes, it couldn’t be easier.

5. Look out for in-store promotions

You can collect 1 point for every pound you spend in-store, so it’s worth heading to Tesco whenever you’re popping to the shop. Bulk-buying in-store is a great way to top up your points without spending any extra. Look out for special in-store offers on items you buy frequently – you could bulk-buy nappies or formula milk, stock up on wine, or stockpile the kids’ favourite biscuits.



6. Shop online to stock up

Consider booking a monthly delivery of the household essentials you always end up running out of, such as toilet roll, toothpaste, and laundry detergent. As with in-store shopping, you’ll earn 1 point for every £1 you spend.



7. Do your clothes shopping at F&F

Next time the kids have a growth spurt, take a look at F&F kidswear from Tesco. You’ll collect Clubcard points for every £1 you spend at Tesco on essentials like pyjamas, underwear, and school uniform.



8. Fill up at Tesco

Head to Tesco when you need to refuel. Use your Clubcard when you fill the car up at a Tesco petrol station and you’ll collect 1 point for every £2 you spend.



9. Choose Esso petrol stations

If you’re refueling but can’t spot a Tesco petrol station, choose any Esso branded service station with a Tesco Express shop to collect points every time you refuel.



10. Join Tesco Clubcard Pay+

This is a savings account with a debit card from Tesco Bank. You’ll earn Clubcard points every time you use the debit card, even when you’re not shopping at Tesco.



11. Use a Tesco Bank Credit Card

If you have one of these, you’ll earn 1 Clubcard point for every pound you spend every time you use it – even when you’re shopping somewhere other than Tesco. If you don’t live near a Tesco petrol station, for example, you could pop your fuel on a Tesco Credit Card then clear the balance each month, collecting points every time you refuel. You’ll earn £1 for every pound you spend.



12. Switch to Tesco Mobile

If you have a Tesco Mobile contract, you can collect 1 Clubcard point for every £1 you spend on your Tesco Mobile bill.

13. Use Apple Wallet or Google Pay

Don’t lose points by forgetting your Clubcard – add it your phone’s Wallet so you’ll always have it with you.

14. Join Clubcard Christmas Savers

The Christmas Savings Scheme means you’ll receive all your Clubcard vouchers in November in time to get money off your Christmas shopping at Tesco. To join, log in to your online Clubcard account and select Clubcard Christmas Saver via the ‘voucher schemes’ page. If you choose to top up your account with your own money, you’ll collect extra Clubcard points each time you do so and Tesco will award you bonus vouchers.

