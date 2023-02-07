The cheapest Valentine's Day meal has been revealed - with a yummy three-course dinner for under £4 each

If you're looking to woo that special someone or treat your other half to a tasty Valentine's Day dinner that doesn't break the bank then look no further than Aldi for the cheapest Valentine's meal.

Just because the cost of living (opens in new tab) is rising doesn't mean you can't shop around for the best Valentine's Day meal deals (opens in new tab). And if your budget is a little tight this month fear not for Aldi has some romantic meal options that its customers are going to LOVE.

This Valentine's Day (opens in new tab), set up a table for two and unwind with a romantic meal from as little as £3.63 per person. To celebrate the most romantic day of the year on 14th February, Aldi customers can indulge in a three-course meal for less - featuring Aldi’s new range including Heart Shaped Lobster Filled Pasta (opens in new tab), luxurious Scallop & Champagne Gratins (opens in new tab), as well as tasty plant-based options.

Those looking to pull out all the stops can be sure they’re going for gold with Aldi’s Specially Selected Oysters (opens in new tab) (£3.99, 360g), ‘To My Butter Half’ Wagyu Sirloin Steaks with Smoked Salt & Wild Garlic Butter (£10.99, 2 x 400g) and the decadent Specially Selected Gastro Melting Bombe (opens in new tab) (£4.99, 350g).

A post shared by Aldi UK (@aldiuk) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Aldi's cheapest Valentine's Day meal deal - £3.84pp / £5.83 with wine

Romantic and rich, this seafood-based pasta is the key to their heart this Valentine’s Day and you can enjoy a taste of Italy with Aldi’s Mini Heart Shaped Garlic Bread (£1.29, 145g). Just enough to set their appetite alight, this mouth-watering bread is perfect for sharing. For a showstopping main, serve up the Heart Shaped Lobster Filled Pasta (250g) for just £2.99. And finish off with the spectacular Specially Selected Chocolate Vegan Melt in the Middle Heart (£2.99, 180g) before washing it all down with a glass of the Grapevine Pinot Grigio (50cl, £3.99).

(Image credit: Aldi)

'Meat' at your place or mine? £6.77pp / £8.72 with wine

For the meat lovers, start with the Chicken Love Nuggets (opens in new tab) (£2.99, 350g), before filling their stomachs and their hearts with the Ashfields 21 Days Matured British Beef Steak (opens in new tab) (£2.89, 227g each). Serve alongside the tasty Specially Selected Wagyu Basted Thick Cut Chips (opens in new tab) (£2.29, 400g).

Finish the meal with a sharing dessert like the Valentine’s Heart Shaped Cookie (opens in new tab) (£2.49, 149g) and pair with a bottle of the Grapevine Merlot (£3.89, 75cl) to complete this meat-feast meal for under £10.

'Sea'-mply delicious £5.99pp/ £7.93 with wine

Seafood lovers need look no further this Valentine’s as Aldi launches a range of fish mains and starter just in time for the big day. Pick up Aldi’s Specially Selected Scallop & Champagne Gratins (£3.99, 200g) for a single serving of decadence at a purse friendly price. Catch up over a light and healthy main with the Specially Selected Tuna Steaks (opens in new tab) (£4.99, 2 pack) and indulge over dessert with the delicious Profiterole Stack (opens in new tab) (£2.99, 8 pack in store from 11th Feb) that’s ideal for dinner date sharing. For a three-course meal under £8, accompany with the Grapevine Sauvignon Blanc (£3.89, 75cl).

Veggie delight - £4.78pp/ £7.27 with wine

Hot on the heels of Veganuary, there’s something for everyone this Valentine’s Day as Aldi serves up a meat and dairy free three course bonanza, starting with a creamy vegan Mushroom Arancini (£2.99, 180g). Then win them over with a taste of the Specially Selected Vegan Pies (opens in new tab) (£1.79 each, 250g) and melt their hearts with the chocolatey Specially Selected Vegan Melt in the Middle Heart (£2.99, 180g). Add some fizz with the Costellore Vegan Prosecco Vino Frizzante (75cl) for just £4.99, making a complete vegan valentine meal for just £6 per person.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Related Valentine's Day features: