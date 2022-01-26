We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The best Valentine’s Day hampers are the perfect blend of extravagant and practical with just the right amount of wow factor. Whatever your budget, here’s our pick of the very best Valentine’s Day hampers for 2022.

The best Valentine’s Day hampers are thoughtfully tailored to the passions and tastes of the lucky person receiving them. Some folks feel deliciously spoiled by a hamper stuffed with the finest luxury chocolates and expensive champagne, but others might cringe at the decadence and prefer a more down-to-earth, practical Valentine’s day gift.

‘From luxurious chocolates and romantic jewellery to posh biscuits and fine fizz, it’s possible to send a Valentine’s Day hamper containing almost anything these days,’ says Goodto.com family editor, Stephanie Lowe. ‘To get it right, think about how you want the recipient to feel. Lavished with love? Treat them to a breakfast hamper and offer to serve it to them in bed! Utterly indulged? Go for a hamper of premium treats like Belgian chocolates or a special bottle of their favourite tipple. And if you just want to put a smile on someone’s face on Valentine’s Day, choose a low-key hamper of practical items they really love like coffee, cheese or biscuits. That’s sure to let them know you care – without embarrassing them in front of the postie.’

Best Valentine’s Day hampers 2022 – our top 10 favourites

Whether you’re sending an extravagant Valentine’s day hamper as a heartfelt declaration of love or simply looking for a fun treat to cheer up your Galentine, we’ve sampled a broad range of Valentine’s Day hampers on sale this year to give you our pick of the best. They’ve all been thoroughly put to the test by our team – tough gig but someone has to do it – or they come highly recommended by folks who felt these Valentine’s Day hampers made unforgettable gifts. So if you want to make a memorable gesture this Valentine’s Day, choose something from our list of the best Valentine’s Day hampers and you can’t go wrong. Here’s

Starlight Express Gift Box – MONTEZUMAS | £20

Send a Little Love Letterbox Gift – MARKS AND SPENCER | £25

Love is in the Air Valentines ‘Colin’ Gift Bag – MARKS AND SPENCER | £25

Personalised Cadbury Lovers Hamper – PREZZYBOX | £29.99

For Her Valentine’s Chocolate Gift Box – LOVE COCOA | £30

Valentine’s Day Chocoholic Hamper – THORNTONS | £35

The Send A Hug Gift Set – CARTWRIGHT & BUTLER | £35

Way To Your Heart Hamper – HOTEL CHOCOLAT | £40

The Way to My Heart Grazing Gift – MARKS AND SPENCER | £40

Pick Me Collection – HOTEL CHOCOLAT | £40

The best Valentine’s Day hampers under £40

Here’s our pick of the best Valentine’s Day hampers and treats that will make an impression without breaking the bank.

1. Montezumas Starlight Express Gift Box

If you want to send something special – but not over the top – to your favourite chocoholic this Valentine’s Day, you can’t go wrong with this gift box full of assorted Montezuma’s chocolate treats. The Starlight Express Gift Box contains a carton of truffles, a bag of giant milk chocolate buttons, and three delicious bars of chocolate – the Hot Pickle bar, the Splotch bar, and the Lordy Lord bar. We’ve tried them all and they’re scrumptious. It’s not technically a hamper, but it’s excellent value for a gift box – and it’s a treat that we wouldn’t be sad to see the postie bringing to the door.

(Note: box colour and contents may change from time to time due to availability.)

VIEW AT MONTEZUMAS | £20

2. Send a Little Love Letterbox Gift

Want to surprise someone you can’t be with on the big day? Send a love-themed letterbox gift on Valentine’s Day. This cute collection from Marks and Spencer is just the thing. From milk chocolate ‘loved up’ lollies to ‘you make my heart go pop’ choc corn and ‘I heart you’ choclate rainbow hearts, this bundle of loved-up treats is sure to bring a smile to anyone’s face.

VIEW AT MARKS AND SPENCER | £25

3. Love is in the Air Valentines Colin Gift Bag

Love him or hate him, Colin the Caterpillar is practically a national institution. And if the object of your affection is a serious Colin fan, they’ll be delighted to receive this wacky gift bag of Colin-themed treats. There are white chocolate faces, caterpillar sweeties and fruity softies to enjoy. There’s even a famous Colin the Caterpillar cake – perfect for a cosy cuppa with your Valentine. A Connie gift set is also available.

VIEW NOW – MARKS AND SPENCER | £25

4. Personalised Cadbury Lovers Hamper

What could be better than sending someone a box of their most favourite chocolate bars in their very own personalised box? Forget fancy packaging and pricy artisanal stuff – this little hamper of Cadbury’s favourites is definitely the way to the heart of a Dairy Milk lover.

Prezzybox has lots of variations on this theme too – we also love the Wispa Personalised Valentines Favorites Box (£24.99).

VIEW AT PREZZYBOX | £29.99

5. Love Cocoa For Her Valentine’s Chocolate Gift Box

Looking for a classy Valentine’s Day hamper with a touch of luxe but at an affordable price? Look no further – this brilliant-value hamper contains a host of luxurious Love Cocoa treats. There’s a heart-shaped box of Raspberry Champagne Truffles, a limited edition ‘LOVE’ Salted Caramel bar, a Strawberry Champagne bar, a tube of Mini Pink Gin Truffles, and a mini bottle of Edinburgh Gin.

The packaging is eco-friendly and for every hamper sold, Love Cocoa will plant four trees in Kenya. If you want to add an extra touch, add a gift card at checkout with a personalised message.

VIEW AT LOVE COCOA | £30

6. Thorntons Valentine’s Day Chocoholic Hamper

This lovely hamper contains a box of 24 classic Thorntons chocolates, a heart-shaped lolly crafted in solid white chocolate, and a box of caramel and vanilla chocolate hearts – everything you need to make a Thorntons fan feel suitably spoiled on Valentine’s Day.

VIEW AT THORNTONS | £35

7. The Send A Hug Gift Set

This is a really classy Valentine’s Day hamper option. It contains a variety of tasty Cartwright & Butler treats including, among other things, the Butter Oat Crumbles, Chocolate Wafer Crispies, and a bottle of Bottega Rosé. It’s all presented in a very stylish grey box with a black ribbon and pink ‘with love’ sleeve.

VIEW AT CARTWRIGHT & BUTLER | £35

The best Valentine’s Day hampers under £50

If your budget can stretch a little further, these are the hampers that will wow your beloved.

8. Hotel Chocolat Way to Your Heart Hamper

For serious wow factor, this beautiful Valentine’s Day hamper is just the ticket. From the signature chic packaging to the treats displayed so artfully inside, this is a hamper that’s guaranteed to make anyone feel special. Amongst other things, it contains the special edition H-Box which is packed with coveted Hotel Chocolat heart-shaped chocolates and a 250ml bottle of the brand’s own classic Prosecco which is exclusively made at a boutique winery in the Dolomite foothills. Yes please!

VIEW NOW AT HOTEL CHOCOLAT | £40

9. The Way to My Heart Grazing Gift

If the love of your life lacks a sweet tooth but loves a savoury treat, go for this delectable grazing gift bag. It has everything you need for a perfect Valentine’s Day picnic, from hand-cooked crisps and cheese twists to an ‘I heart you’ pork pie and two bottles of Southwold blonde beer, plus caramelised red onion chutney and a decadent truffle mature cheddar. It’s all presented in a practical tote bag so you can refill it for future use and plan another picnic soon.

VIEW AT MARKS AND SPENCER | £40

10. Hotel Chocolat Pick Me Collection

This cute collection of sophisticated chocolate treats comes in an elegant bag. It contains two packs of Hotel Chocolat Valentine’s Selectors – Raspberry & Peach and Cherry Bakewell. There’s also a bag of Melting Hearts and a packet of Caramel Chocolate Puddles made with 40% cacao. But our favourite item is the Dapper Dogs Matchbox featuring three cute canine characters cast in milk chocolate. Those white and dark chocolate puppy-dog eyes are almost too sweet to eat!

VIEW NOW AT HOTEL CHOCOLAT | £40

11. Whisky Lover Hamper

We’re not saying that whisky is for men – we’re pretty fond of the water of life ourselves – but if you’re looking to spoil your fella with a Valentine’s Day hamper that’s not all hearts and flowers, you can’t go wrong with this hamper for whisky lovers. It contains Pig’s Nose blended scotch whisky, cocoa caramel barista bites (we’re not even sure what they are but they sound delicious) and several other whisky-themed treats. The caramel macchiato and whisky gourmet popcorn has particularly captured our attention!

VIEW AT MOONPIG | £40

12. Cheddar and Wine Gift Box

If you’re not sure about whisky, flowers or chocolates for Valentine’s Day this year, try saying it with cheese! This gift box contains a bottle of Selfridges Selection New Zealand sauvignon blanc and a beautifully wrapped handmade cheddar truckle. Simple, sophisticated and sure to please the palate of your paramour. Surely nothing says ‘I love you’ quite like a cheddar truckle?!

VIEW AT SELFRIDGES | £40

13. Hotel Chocolat Straight From The Heart

This isn’t technically a hamper but it’s such a perfect pressie for Valentine’s Day that we just couldn’t leave it out of this roundup. The show-stopping heart-shaped box contains 35 of Hotel Chocolat’s most coveted creations. If you want to lavish some love on a true chocolate lover, you could even make up your own hamper with this deluxe box of chocs as a fabulous centrepiece. (Hint hint, husband.)

VIEW NOW AT HOTEL CHOCOLAT | £42

14. The Taste of Whittard Hamper

Sometimes you want to send something special to someone special on Valentine’s Day but without too much flowery fuss. This is what you need. It’s not cutesy or overtly love-themed but it’s sure to make the recipient feel loved and thought of all day long. There’s a tin of full-bodied, flavour-packed Chelsea Breakfast tea and some Chocolate Chip shortbreads for elevensies. Chase that with a luscious cup of Whittard House Blend coffee and at bedtime, round off the day of love with a soothing mug of Whiattard classic luxury hot chocolate.

VIEW AT WHITTARD | £50

15. The Luxury

This indulgent Valentine’s Day hamper ticks all the boxes if you’re looking for a luxe gift for the one you love. It’s the perfect mix of savoury and sweet all presented in a beautifully stylish grey willow basket that you can reuse once the treats inside have been scoffed. From Moores Chocolate Chip Biscuits and decadent Chocolate Cake to the Sweet and Salt Yorkshire Popcorn and a bottle of rather lovely Robert & Reeves Prosecco, this has everything the two of you need for the perfect romantic night in.

VIEW AT VIRGINIA HAYWARD | £50

The best Valentine’s Day hampers over £50

If you’re looking to push the boat out, these are the best premium Valentine’s Day hampers we’ve found.

16. Luxury Rose Bottega Gift Box

We just love this Luxury Rose Bottega Gift Box. Not only does it look beautiful but it includes literally everything we’d like to receive on Valentine’s Day. It includes a full-sized bottle of Bottega Prosecco along with other delights like Melting Pot Cranberry & White Chocolate Fudge, Hawkens Gingernut Biscuits, Frank’s Vanilla & White Chocolate Dipped Shortbread and – our favourite – Filberts Pink Gin & Peppercorn Mixed Nuts.

VIEW AT FUNKY PIGEON | £59.99

17. Wickhams Rosé Wine and Rosé Champagne Gift Set



This is a beautiful gift for the rosé lover in your life. It contains a bottle of pale pink Provence rosé and an Extra Brut Premier Cru rosé Champagne both packaged in a stylish wooden presentation box. The Rosé Champagne from is from Maison Lombard and made from a blend of 50% Chardonnay, 40% Pinot Noir and 10% of a Grand Cru red wine from Verzenay. The Domaine de la Vieille Tour Rosé 2020 is a palest pink Provencal rosé wine and a classic blend of Grenache, Syrah and Cinsault with all the grapes picked by hand. Cheers!

VIEW AT WICKHAM WINE | £60

18. V alentine’s Breakfast Hamper for Two



If you’re searching for the perfect Valentine’s idea for the one you love, make their day with this romantic breakfast in bed experience. Place your order by Friday 11th February to ensure you can enjoy it with your Sunday lie-in. From Husk & Honey’s premium granola to tempting teacakes and exquisite strawberry and tonka bean jam, there’s something here for every kind of breakfast person. Plus, of course, sweet peach juice and a bottle of Presoecco for the perfect breakfast Bellinis.

VIEW NOW – HAMPERS.COM | £65

19. Love Cocoa Valentine’s Day Luxury Chocolate Hamper

A premium version of the ‘For Her Valentine’s Chocolate Gift Box’ from Love Cocoa which we mentioned earlier, this luxury Valentine’s Day hamper includes some special extras like the Lovingly Dipped Chocolate Caramel Hearts, a beautifully-packaged tube of Double Chocolate Chunk Biscuits and a bottle of Presecco, amongst other little luxuries.

VIEW NOW – LOVE COCOA | £70

20. The ‘For My Sweetheart’ Hamper

Everyone knows you can’t go wrong with a hamper from Fortnum & Mason – the historic food emporium is the Queen’s grocer and has provided food for the Royal family for generations, after all. In this hamper of delights you get an extraordinary selection of chocolates, sweet treats and tea, all presented in an absolutely beautiful wicker basket.

VIEW AT FORTNUM AND MASON | £80

21. Chocolate & Fizz Hamper

Here’s another cracking gift box from Cartwright & Butler. We’ve included it because you can personalise the sleeve on the packaging to create a memorable Valentine’s Day gift – just upload an image and two lines of text to make it extra special. From smooth Ultra Thick Chocolate Salted Caramel biscuits and Belgian Chocolate Fudge to nutty Hazelnut Truffles and Drinking Chocolate – and even a bottle of Prosecco – it’s bursting with the essentials for an unforgettable day of love.

VIEW AT CARTWRIGHT & BUTLER | £90

22. Pierre Marcolini Delicious Getaway Hatbox

If you want to send something r-e-a-l-l-y special to someone special, go for this fabulous Delicious Getaway Hatbox from Pierre Marcolini. If you want to lavish your love with a suitably extravagant token of your affection, this is it. It’s literally a hatbox stuffed full of the kinds of chocolates you see in children’s storybooks. There’s the Petits Bonheurs Plumier box which contains feuillantine and whole hazelnuts combined with a homemade praline, all delicately wrapped like a gold bar for starters. But honestly who cares what else is in there? We’re already sold.

VIEW AT PIERRE MARCOLINI £104