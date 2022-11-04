The Nandos 2022 Christmas menu is coming with some spicy additions

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Nandos 2022 Christmas Menu is on its way and features some festive classics with a spicy twist, plus one very controversial item…

Following the return of Starbucks’ iconic red cup and festive drinks (opens in new tab) and Pret’s new Christmas Menu (opens in new tab), Nandos’ has announced its very own limited edition, Yule-tide offering - and it includes some traditional favorites with a peri-peri twist!

The Nandos 2022 Christmas Menu is here and includes a brand-new, limited edition seasoning, some festive sides and even a gravy!

The new seasoning includes spice, maple and orange, both of which are flavors synonymous with Christmas, It will be added to the medium category on Nandos’ iconic Peri-ometer. It’s a great option to try if you’re already a lover of the sweeter specials like the PERi-tamer and the Garlic BBQ.

A post shared by Nando's UK & Ireland (@nandosuk) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Fans will also be able to enjoy their maple and orange chicken with a drizzle of the fan-favorite peri-peri gravy. This gravy has been a popular addition to the menu since its debut in 2018. The peri-peri chicken gravy is also the perfect addition to whatever your classic Nandos order is, even if it’s not the new Christmas-seasoned chicken!

Diners may have some reservations about the new festive side of Macho Sprouts however, which Nandos itself describes as ‘So wrong but so right.’ The new shredded Macho Sprouts are a twist on the original Macho Peas and have been seasoned with hints of mint, parsley and chilli - which is definitely one way to spice up a plain old brussel sprout!

A post shared by Nando's UK & Ireland (@nandosuk) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Despite the controversial sprout option though, fans are already keen to try the new additions, especially the gravy. Commenting on the official Instagram announcement, one user said, “Gravy sounds amazing!!”

While a second Nandos lover wrote, “The gravy with sprouts and mash is such a great accompaniment this time of year.”

A third also commented, “oh my god gravy at Nandos 😍”

The Nandos Christmas menu is now available to eat-in, takeaway and for delivery!

And that’s not all with the festive food news, shoppers can now also find M&S’ viral snowglobe gins (opens in new tab) back in store and cheaper than ever, along with tubs of Celebrations - which have now (finally!) axed the Bounty bar (opens in new tab)!