Starbucks Christmas 2022 drinks menu has Praline Cookie Hot Chocolate and we're already in the festive spirit

Four delicious new beverages will be available on the Starbucks Christmas 2022 drinks menu, including Praline Cookie Hot Chocolate and Toffee Nut Cream Cold Brew.

With less than 10 weeks to go until Christmas, UK coffee chains are getting in the holiday spirit by jazzing up their counters with some seriously festive items.

It's no secret that a cup of intense java or creamy hot chocolate is just the ticket as the temperatures drop - especially if it's predicted to snow this December. The Costa Christmas 2022 menu has already been revealed, leaving loyal customers of competitor Starbucks wondering when the American coffeehouse will unveil its own updated selection.

Last year, Starbs launched two brand new drinks, Caramel Waffle Latte and the Fudge Brownie Hot Chocolate, in celebration of the annual holiday. It also brought back some of its signature Christmas drinks, including Toffee Nut, Gingerbread, and Eggnog Lattes.

With Halloween just around the corner, Starbucks is still promoting its autumnal menu - with its bestselling pumpkin spiced latte once again getting all the spotlight. Customers looking for an alternative to the frothy cinnamon drink can also try its new Sour Apple Frappuccino Blended Beverage or its Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew for a limited time only.

Clearly aware of the growing impatience for its Christmas drinks to be announced, Starbucks has now treated the public to a sneak peek of its upcoming festive menu.

New Foods UK took to Instagram on Thursday to share the exciting news that the coffee chain will introduce two new brand new drinks this year, Toffee Nut Cream Cold Brew and new Praline Cookie drinks. The beverages can be ordered hot or cold, and are reportedly only available for Gold members.

What is on the Starbucks 2022 drinks menu?