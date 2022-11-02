The Pret Christmas menu 2022 includes Hog Roast Mac & Cheese and a Macaroon Hot Chocolate

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Pret Christmas Menu 2022 is available to buy now, providing you with the ultimate festive foodie treats and hot drinks in the lead up to December 25th.

Following the arrival of the Starbucks Christmas menu (opens in new tab) and the Costa Christmas menu (opens in new tab), the Pret Christmas menu for 2022 has finally been unveiled and any festive foodie fan should be excited.

With Halloween over and the time for chocolate advent calendars (opens in new tab), Christmas food hampers (opens in new tab) and Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You (opens in new tab) finally here, the Pret Christmas Menu 2022 is also stepping up to provide our tastebuds and our coffee breaks with some Christmas magic.

The 2021 Pret Christmas menu brought us a popcorn hot chocolate and macaroni cheese packed with stuffing - and this year things sound just as yummy.

If festive hot drinks are your thing, there's gingerbread, macaroon and praline creations to be had, while turkey, hog roast and vegan beet wellington are all involved when it comes to the food offerings. And don't forget those adorable festive themed coffee cups!

A post shared by @pret (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

What is on the Pret Christmas food menu 2022?

Boxing Day Toastie - Cheddar cheese, pulled ham, turkey and our herby pork stuffing and a dollop of caramelised onion chutney and sage mayo, all toasted to melty cheese perfection.

- Cheddar cheese, pulled ham, turkey and our herby pork stuffing and a dollop of caramelised onion chutney and sage mayo, all toasted to melty cheese perfection. Hog Roast Macaroni Cheese - Tubetti Rigati pasta with an extra mature Cheddar béchamel sauce, pulled British ham, caramelised onion chutney and parsley. Finished with a sprinkling of panko breadcrumbs, a drizzle of olive & rapeseed oil and Italian matured cheese.

- Tubetti Rigati pasta with an extra mature Cheddar béchamel sauce, pulled British ham, caramelised onion chutney and parsley. Finished with a sprinkling of panko breadcrumbs, a drizzle of olive & rapeseed oil and Italian matured cheese. Beet Wellington Baguette - A vegan twist on a festive classic. Slices of maple roasted beetroot on a bed of truffle flavoured mushrooms, Christmas pesto and vegan sage mayo. Finished with rocket and crispy onions.

- A vegan twist on a festive classic. Slices of maple roasted beetroot on a bed of truffle flavoured mushrooms, Christmas pesto and vegan sage mayo. Finished with rocket and crispy onions. Pret's Christmas Lunch Sandwich - Thick slices of British turkey with port & orange cranberry sauce, herby pork stuffing and baby spinach leaves. Finished with a dab of free range mayo and crispy onions.

- Thick slices of British turkey with port & orange cranberry sauce, herby pork stuffing and baby spinach leaves. Finished with a dab of free range mayo and crispy onions. Pret's Christmas Lunch Baguette - British turkey with port & orange cranberry sauce, herby pork stuffing and peppery rocket. Finished with a sprinkling of crispy onions and a dab of free range mayo.

- British turkey with port & orange cranberry sauce, herby pork stuffing and peppery rocket. Finished with a sprinkling of crispy onions and a dab of free range mayo. Pigs in Blankets Hot Roll - Pork sausages wrapped in streaky bacon served in a hot crusty roll with a layer of caramelised onion chutney and dab of mustard mayo.

- Pork sausages wrapped in streaky bacon served in a hot crusty roll with a layer of caramelised onion chutney and dab of mustard mayo. Brie & Cranberry Baguette - Slices of French brie with port & orange cranberry sauce, a dab of mayo, roasted pistachio nuts and a handful of peppery rocket on our stone baked baguette.

- Slices of French brie with port & orange cranberry sauce, a dab of mayo, roasted pistachio nuts and a handful of peppery rocket on our stone baked baguette. Festive Falafel & Squash Sandwich - Herby roasted butternut squash topped with sweet potato falafel, our Christmas pesto, pickled cabbage & carrot, port & orange cranberry sauce and vegan sage mayo. Finished with peppery rocket and crispy onions.

- Herby roasted butternut squash topped with sweet potato falafel, our Christmas pesto, pickled cabbage & carrot, port & orange cranberry sauce and vegan sage mayo. Finished with peppery rocket and crispy onions. Christmas Tiffin - A chocolate and orange slice with digestive and ginger topped with white chocolate, cranberries and pistachios.

- A chocolate and orange slice with digestive and ginger topped with white chocolate, cranberries and pistachios. Melvin the Snowman Gingerbread - A gingerbread cookie with Pret's marshmallow-headed Melvin the snowman in a pudding of icing.

- A gingerbread cookie with Pret's marshmallow-headed Melvin the snowman in a pudding of icing. Pret Mince Pie - Shortcrust pastry with currants, sultanas, mixed spice and nutmeg, Bramley apple, cranberries and orange zests soaked in plenty of brandy.

(Image credit: Pret)

What is on the Pret Christmas drinks menu 2022?