Walkers crisps recalled as Tesco customers warned “do not eat”

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Walkers has issued an urgent recall on its festive crisps as customers are warned "do not eat it" as Tesco removes them from its shelves over health risk fears.

Walkers has urgently recalled its Mince Pie flavored crisps with customers warned “do not eat it” as Tesco removes them from its supermarket shelves over health risk fears.

The British snack food manufacturer has announced that it is recalling its new festive flavoured crisps from shops due to a fear they could affect people with allergies. It comes after flu medication was recalled by supermarkets last month.

PepsiCo, the owners of Walkers, has issued a recall of its new Mince Pie flavoured crisps because they contain milk – but this is not mentioned on the label.

As a result, the snack could pose a problem for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Not all Walkers crisps are affected in the Walkers recalls crisps alert – just the five-bag multipack of crisps containing Mince Pie Flavour, Smoked Pigs in Blankets and Roast Potato but all best before dates apply.

Tesco is one of the supermarkets selling the festive flavour multi-pack crisps and one particular flavour is being taken off shelves but it’s not the first time the supermarket has recalled crisps.

The announcement was made by the Food Standards Agency, who tweeted, ‘7 December 2021: PepsiCo recalls Walkers Mince Pies Flavour Crisps because of undeclared milk #FoodAllergy https://bit.ly/3rJehpt’

As Walkers recalls crisps, a statement explained, ‘This product contains milk making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.”

The FSA added, “PepsiCo is recalling the above product from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

“The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.”

The point-of-sale notice reads, “If you have this product, please call the Consumer Care Line on 0800 274777 to receive a full refund.”

The FSA’s advice to consumers is, “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents do not eat it.”

The Mince Pies flavour crisps are part of Walkers’ limited edition festive range which includes Smoked Pigs in Blankets and Roast Potato.

The packs affected are the five-bag multipack of crisps. The recall applies to all best before dates.

And aside from wanting to know the best and worst crisps, if you’re wondering what the flavour tasted like, you can watch a video of Adam & Val taste testing the crisps below…

Fans will have to wait for new packets of the crisps to be made with the correct allergen labelling before they can get their tasty hands on them.