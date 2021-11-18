We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Wetherspoons Christmas menu has been unveiled for 2021.

When it comes to nabbing an affordable festive meal, there’s really not anywhere much cheaper than Wetherspoons.

As Christmas approaches, supermarkets, restaurants, and even fast-food chains are stocking shelves with the best Christmas food for 2021. Wetherspoons has begun to follow suit ready for the holiday season, offering the likes of a bacon and brie panini and a plate of pigs in blankets.

The menu, like the Nando’s 2021 Christmas menu and the McDonald’s Christmas menu, is jam-packed with festive flavours, featuring everything you’d expect to find on your Christmas lunch plate, from bacon to brie, and, of course, stuffing!

Surprisingly, the beloved pub chain has no turkey on the menu, so you’ll have to go without that particular traditional Christmas food.

But if you’re already feeling festive, the good news is that the menu is available now, all the way up to Christmas Eve.

Every year, the Wetherspoons Christmas menu changes, and this year, there are plenty of new items to pick from.

There’s a gigantic cheese burger, which Wetherspoons describes as “the ultimate indulgent festive cheese fest,” made up of cheese: brie, halloumi, and blue cheese.

It’s totally customisable too, as punters can pick between the breaded vegetable burger, Beyond Meat plant-based burger, 6oz beef patty, fried buttermilk chicken or grilled chicken breast burger to have inside with all that cheese.

Another burger option is the brie and bacon burger, which was previously available on the Wetherspoons Christmas menu in 2019.

Last year, the festive treat came with a soft drink, costing only £7.65, or an alcoholic drink, priced at £9.15.

There is also the return of festive favourites like plates of pigs in blankets plus the new addition of festive pizzas.

There’s a brie and garlic mushroom pizza and a chicken stuffing, bacon and brie pizza, which come in two sizes of 11 inches or eight inches.

This year, you can choose between two festive paninis. The menu offers a chicken, stuffing, bacon, and cranberry panini as well as a brie and cranberry panini.