Wetherspoons is 'running out of beer' as pub-chain becomes the latest victim to suffer from drinks shortage.

Customers looking to enjoy a pint or two of their favourite tipple at Wetherspoons might be left disappointed as bosses confirm some pubs are ‘running out of beer’.

It comes on the last week of the summer holidays when families might be wondering when does Wetherspoons breakfast end? in the hope of tucking into a full-English while knocking back a pint or two.

Over the last few weeks, other restaurants have been affected, with KFC facing a second chicken shortage and Nandos temporarily closed some branches when it ran out of chicken, while McDonald’s customers were panicking when it was running out of Milkshakes and bottled drinks.

Now pub chain Wetherspoons has fallen victim to the supply chain shortage, running out of some beer brands as it apologises to customers.

Wetherspoons spokesman Eddie Gershon confirmed, “We are experiencing some supply problems with both Carling and Coors, which means that some pubs do not have the products available.

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused. We know that the brewers are trying to resolve the issue.”

News of the latest shortage affecting beer appears to have started when customer Graham Hughes tweeted a picture of a sign – purportedly in the window of a Wetherspoons pub in Wolverhampton – which read, ‘No Carling, Coors, Bud Light. We regret to inform you that we are out of stock of Carling, Coors and Bud Light due to supply issues regards [sic] to lack of lorry drivers and strike action which are out of our control.’

He captioned the picture, ‘It appears that #Brexit is screwing over Wetherspoons an’ all.’

It is not known which branches are suffering a shortage, but you could always contact your nearest pub before visiting using the online checker tool to ask whether they have your favourite drink in stock.

While the chain hasn’t clarified what is causing its shortages, nationwide there is a shortage of around 100,000 lorry drivers and it’s having a knock-on effect with the food and drinks industry and some supermarkets.

The Road Haulage Association claimed Britain was already short by 60,000 drivers before the pandemic struck, potentially because Brexit meant many European drivers left the UK.

And a survey from the Office of National Statistics also found 27 per cent of companies that serve food have reported lower than usual stock levels.