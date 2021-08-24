We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

McDonald's customers are panicking over the news the fast-food chain is running out of popular menu items.

McDonald’s customers are panicking that they’re unable to purchase popular items from the menu amid a fresh product supply shortage.

Just days after Nandos was forced to close 50 stores after running out of chicken, and KFC recently suffered a second chicken shortage, McDonald’s has confirmed it is suffering from a shortage of drinks affecting some of its 1,250 outlets.

McDonald’s had previously faced a nationwide shortage of some of its popular chicken menu items, and now the shortage is affecting its popular drinks menu items including milkshakes and bottled drinks.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s issued a statement that reads, ‘Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a small number of products.