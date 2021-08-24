McDonald's customers are panicking over the news the fast-food chain is running out of popular menu items.
Just days after Nandos was forced to close 50 stores after running out of chicken, and KFC recently suffered a second chicken shortage, McDonald’s has confirmed it is suffering from a shortage of drinks affecting some of its 1,250 outlets.
McDonald’s had previously faced a nationwide shortage of some of its popular chicken menu items, and now the shortage is affecting its popular drinks menu items including milkshakes and bottled drinks.
A spokesperson for McDonald’s issued a statement that reads, ‘Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a small number of products.
‘Bottled drinks and milkshakes are temporarily unavailable in restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales.’
McDonald’s did not specify the reason, but there have been widespread reports of food and drink shortages due to a lack of HGV lorry drivers.
Earlier this month, a survey by the Road Haulage Association (RHA) estimated there was a shortage of more than 100,000 drivers in the UK, out of a pre-pandemic total of about 600,000.
But despite viral McDonald’s hacks and McDonald’s Monopoly 2021 due to start, customers of the fast-food chain are unimpressed with the latest hold-up.
One regular milkshake buyer wrote, ‘Bad news on the milkshake shortage at McDonald’s. I mean what am I meant to do the next time I’m badly hungover? #McDonalds #Milkshake’.
Another put, ‘There’s a McDonald’s milkshake shortage in Wales are u kidding me.’
And a third customer added, ‘McDonald’s milkshake shortage is nothing new. They should have a flag at half-mast to announce they are out of shakes to save you sitting in the drive-through for disappointment.’
McDonald’s recently launched five new items to its summer menu, including a sticky bbq burger but its popular summer milkshake staple is what many customers like to order alongside.
Until the shortage resolves, they will have to stick to one of the carbonated drinks options instead – and that includes any children hoping to have Robinson’s Fruit Shoot or bottled water with their Happy Meal.
It is not yet known when the full menu will resume.