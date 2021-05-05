This chocolate fingers cake would make the perfect centerpiece for a birthday celebration and it’s so easy to make.
This delicious chocolate finger cake will serve six to eight people and takes just 25 mins to cook and 30 mins to prepare. The chocolate fingers create a lovely nest for topping your cake with lots of chocolate treats.
We’ve decorated ours with a mixture of M&Ms, Smarties, and Malteasers but you’re making it for someone special you could top it with their favourites – fresh berries, white chocolate buttons, or even jellied sweets will work well.
This cake is covered with a Nutella layer but you can substitute it for milk, dark or white melted chocolate or chocolate buttercream if you’d prefer.
This chocolate finger cake can be stored in the fridge until served and is best eaten on the day. If you have any leftovers store them in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
Watch how to make a chocolate fingers cake
Ingredients
For the cake:
200g butter
200g caster sugar
4 medium eggs
150g self-raising flour
50g cocoa powder
½tsp baking powder
To decorate and fill:
Nutella
3 packs chocolate fingers
M&Ms, Smarties, Maltesers
How to make a chocolate fingers cake
Step 1
Preheat oven 180C, gas 4. Grease and line 2 x 20cm cake tins with greaseproof paper. Use the all-in-one method to make your sponge; pour all of the ingredients into a large mixing bowl and whisk with an electric hand whisk until combined.
Step 2
Once combined, pour into the cake tins making sure they’re as even as possible. Bake in the oven for 20-25 mins until springy to touch
Step 3
Once baked, turn the cakes out onto a wire rack and leave to cool a little. Put the base cake onto a serving plate. Spread Nutella over the base cake then sandwich the two cakes together.
Step 4
Spread the rest of the Nutella over the top of the cake using a spatula and spread evenly, letting it drip down the sides. Wipe any excess chocolate off the plate with a warm wet cloth, turning the plate as you go.
Step 5
Begin to stick the chocolate fingers around the outside, pressing firmly in the middle of each chocolate finger so it sticks properly. The trick is to let the bottom of the chocolate finger rest on the plate and the middle stick to the cake. Leave the cake to one side so the chocolate fingers can stick. Meanwhile, decide which sweets you’re going to use to fill it.
Step 6
Scatter the sweets over the cake and pile them up until you’re happy. Store this cake in the fridge until it’s ready to be served.
Step 7
Ta-dah! Your beautiful chocolate fingers cake is ready.