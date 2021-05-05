We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This chocolate fingers cake would make the perfect centerpiece for a birthday celebration and it’s so easy to make.

This delicious chocolate finger cake will serve six to eight people and takes just 25 mins to cook and 30 mins to prepare. The chocolate fingers create a lovely nest for topping your cake with lots of chocolate treats.

We’ve decorated ours with a mixture of M&Ms, Smarties, and Malteasers but you’re making it for someone special you could top it with their favourites – fresh berries, white chocolate buttons, or even jellied sweets will work well.

This cake is covered with a Nutella layer but you can substitute it for milk, dark or white melted chocolate or chocolate buttercream if you’d prefer.

This chocolate finger cake can be stored in the fridge until served and is best eaten on the day. If you have any leftovers store them in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Watch how to make a chocolate fingers cake

Ingredients

For the cake:

200g butter

200g caster sugar

4 medium eggs

150g self-raising flour

50g cocoa powder

½tsp baking powder

To decorate and fill:

Nutella

3 packs chocolate fingers

M&Ms, Smarties, Maltesers

How to make a chocolate fingers cake

Step 1 Preheat oven 180C, gas 4. Grease and line 2 x 20cm cake tins with greaseproof paper. Use the all-in-one method to make your sponge; pour all of the ingredients into a large mixing bowl and whisk with an electric hand whisk until combined.

Step 2 Once combined, pour into the cake tins making sure they’re as even as possible. Bake in the oven for 20-25 mins until springy to touch Step 3 Once baked, turn the cakes out onto a wire rack and leave to cool a little. Put the base cake onto a serving plate. Spread Nutella over the base cake then sandwich the two cakes together.