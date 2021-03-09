Trending:

Nutella chocolate cake recipe

Click to rate
(2722 ratings)
Sending your rating
Jessica Dady Jessica Dady
serves: 6 - 8
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 20 min
Cooking: 25 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 513 kCal 26%
Fat 24.5g 35%
  -  Saturates 11.2g 56%
Carbohydrates 66.6g 26%
  -  of which Sugars 46.3g 51%
Protein 7.8g 16%
Salt 0.58g 10%
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • A slice of this Nutella chocolate cake will sweeten up any afternoon tea-break.

    This decadent Nutella chocolate cake is one recipe that really showcases the famous Italian spread’s delicious chocolate nutty flavour – and, the gooey chocolate centre perfectly complements the light cocoa sponge. Drizzle with some single cream or tuck into a slice on it’s own. You could even add maltesers or turn it into a chocolate finger cake if you think you could handle it. The trick is to make sure the cake is not completely cooled when spreading the Nutella on top – the slight warmness to the cake will make the Nutella melt and make it much easier to spread evenly.

    Ingredients

    • For the cake:
    • 100g butter
    • 100g Nutella
    • 4 medium eggs
    • 200g caster sugar
    • 200g self-raising flour
    • ½tsp baking powder
    • To decorate and fill:
    • Nutella

    Method

    • To make this chocolate cake, preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 and line 2x 21cm/9inch cake tins with greaseproof paper.

    • In a large mixing bowl, whisk all the ingredients together using an electric hand whisk. Once combined, pour into the cake tins making sure you’ve got an even amount in each.

    • Bake in the oven for 20-25 mins until springy to touch.

    • Take out of the oven and leave to cool on a wire rack but don’t let them cool completely. When the two cakes are warm, decide which is going to be your base and spread with a thick layer of Nutella.

    • Pop the top cake onto the base and press down firmly sandwiching them together. Cover the top of the cake with more Nutella and spread with a spatula or the back of a spoon.

    Did you know...

    Nutella is a firm household favourite that was first produced in Italy over 50 years ago. Each year an incredible 25 percent of the world’s hazelnuts end up in a jar of the spreadable stuff - which sells every 2.5 seconds.

    Click to rate
    (2722 ratings)
    Sending your rating

    More Recipe Ideas

    Explore More