A slice of this Nutella chocolate cake will sweeten up any afternoon tea-break.

This decadent Nutella chocolate cake is one recipe that really showcases the famous Italian spread’s delicious chocolate nutty flavour – and, the gooey chocolate centre perfectly complements the light cocoa sponge. Drizzle with some single cream or tuck into a slice on it’s own. You could even add maltesers or turn it into a chocolate finger cake if you think you could handle it. The trick is to make sure the cake is not completely cooled when spreading the Nutella on top – the slight warmness to the cake will make the Nutella melt and make it much easier to spread evenly.

Ingredients For the cake:

100g butter

100g Nutella

4 medium eggs

200g caster sugar

200g self-raising flour

½tsp baking powder

To decorate and fill:

Nutella

Method To make this chocolate cake, preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 and line 2x 21cm/9inch cake tins with greaseproof paper.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk all the ingredients together using an electric hand whisk. Once combined, pour into the cake tins making sure you’ve got an even amount in each.

Bake in the oven for 20-25 mins until springy to touch.

Take out of the oven and leave to cool on a wire rack but don’t let them cool completely. When the two cakes are warm, decide which is going to be your base and spread with a thick layer of Nutella.

Pop the top cake onto the base and press down firmly sandwiching them together. Cover the top of the cake with more Nutella and spread with a spatula or the back of a spoon.

Did you know...

Nutella is a firm household favourite that was first produced in Italy over 50 years ago. Each year an incredible 25 percent of the world’s hazelnuts end up in a jar of the spreadable stuff - which sells every 2.5 seconds.