Halloween piñata cake

Bake in the oven for 20-25 mins until springy to the touch. Turn the cakes out onto a wire rack and decide which is going to be the base and which is going to be the topper. Turn the base upside down and leave to cool.

Meanwhile prepare the buttercream. Whisk the butter and vanilla extract and gradually add in the icing sugar and food colouring until combined. Add in the black food colouring.