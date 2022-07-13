Boots Advantage Card customers can now get exclusive discounts with Price Advantage scheme

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Boots has quietly rolled out a discount scheme for its Advantage Card holders, with lower prices on hundreds of products online and in-store.

Similar to Tesco’s Clubcard Prices (opens in new tab) scheme, Price Advantage allows shoppers to get discounts on certain items when using their loyalty card.

The scheme was trialled last summer, then launched in larger Boots stores in January. In April, it was expanded so that customers could access the lower prices online as well.

Pete Markey (opens in new tab), chief marketing officer at Boots UK (opens in new tab), said: “Price Advantage was born following customer feedback, with many telling us they would like to receive immediate benefits through their Boots Advantage Card, as well as being able to save up points and treat themselves in the future.”

At a time where households are dealing with food prices going up (opens in new tab), worrying about how much energy bills will cost (opens in new tab) and how to save money on fuel (opens in new tab), the Price Advantage Scheme comes at a good time.

What is the Price Advantage scheme and how does it work?

Boots Price Advantage scheme allows Boots Advantage Card holders exclusive access to lower prices on a range of products. Initially 150 products were included in the discount scheme, but this has been extended to include more than 400 products across categories including beauty, vitamins and suncream. Discounts can also be found on shampoo, conditioner, deodorants, shower gel, toothpaste, baby toiletries and nursery furniture.

The discounts are shown in-store via bright pink stickers. The customer then needs to present their Advantage Card when paying at the till in order for the lower price to be applied.

To claim a discount online, customers need to log into their account via boots.com or the Boots app - making sure their Advantage Card is linked to their account.

In-store ordering is currently excluded from the Price Advantage scheme.

How much could I save?

Boots Advantage Card holders who buy products included in the scheme will see an average saving of £2.65 per product. Some products are half-price, while others have much smaller savings.

Some of the big offers currently are a £20 saving on a Mr Bright LED Teeth Whitening Kit with Case (opens in new tab) (usually £50, £30 with Price Advantage) and £11 off Vitabiotics Perfectil Platinum (opens in new tab) - 60 tablets (usually £44, £33 on Price Advantage).

Are the deals any good?

To make sure you’re getting a good deal, compare the price with other retailers. While some Price Advantage offers may offer the best deal for a product, you may find rivals like Superdrug, Savers or supermarkets stock the same item cheaper.

Don’t forget that you will still get reward points on your card at the same time as buying an Boots Price Advantage item. This means if the product is only slightly cheaper elsewhere, it could make sense to still buy it from Boots and grab the extra points.

Also check delivery costs if you’re buying online, so you can compare the overall price of a product on different sites.

I’m a Boots Advantage Card customer, but I’ve not heard of this scheme

After launching the Price Advantage scheme in January, Boots then released a TV advert in May to raise awareness of it.

Chief Marketing Officer Pete Markey spoke to Campaign website about the advert (opens in new tab): “Having launched at a time where people may be feeling the pinch, the creative idea is centred around the delight Price Advantage brings as its ‘bursts’ with savings that help people get more out of life for less.”

However, some customers say they have still not heard of the benefit. The new scheme does seem to have flown under the radar, especially compared to Tesco’s well-known Clubcard Prices initiative.

When Goodto checked the Boots website on 12 July, we couldn’t see any mention of the Price Advantage scheme on the homepage. Instead, offers like £10 Tuesday, the Big Boots Summer Savings event, and double Advantage card points for the Parenting Club, were highlighted.

How can I get an Advantage Card and what other benefits could I get?

It’s free to sign up for a Boots Advantage card. You can register for a card on the Boots website (opens in new tab). If you already have a Boots online account, you can log into it and then apply for the card. If you don’t have a Boots account, you can register for one as part of the process.

If you’re not able to sign up online, or you have any Advantage Card queries, ring the helpline on 0345 124 4545.

The Boots Advantage Card continues to offer 4 points for every £1 spent at Boots. Parents can also sign up to the Boots Parenting Club (opens in new tab) to claim 8 points for every £1 spent on baby products and two annual offers of 16 points per £1 spent.

There is also an over 60s rewards scheme - as the name suggests, this is available to anyone over 60 – offering 8 points per £1 spent when buying Boots own brands and from selected ranges, including Liz Earle, No7 and Soap & Glory.