Bag your free and discounted family days out with these top 3 everyday supermarket buys

Families can enjoy free and discounted days out this summer with some everyday supermarket buys. If you are looking for ways to cut back over the long school break and are interested in money saving tips for mums and free things to do with the kids then you're in luck.

Kellogg's, Cadbury's and Heinz are all offering families free and cut-price days at thousands of UK destinations, including theme parks, bowling and go-karting. All you need to do is look out for promotional packs to enjoy attractions including Legoland, Alton Towers and Sea Life aquariums.

And it's really easy to redeem your free and discounted vouchers, so read on to find out what each brand is offering this summer.

(Image credit: Pexels)

How to get a free adult ticket to attractions with Kellogg's

Kellogg's is offering adults a free pass to 40 Merlin Entertainments Attractions, including Legoland, Alton Towers, Sea Life aquariums and much more. It covers one free adult per entry voucher, and they must be accompanied by a separate adult or child paying full 'on the day' price.

You'll need to pre-book at www.merlifun.com, and you can find the 10-digit unique code printed inside promotional cereal packs, snack packs and single bars.

There are also plenty of Irish attractions to choose including Titanic Belfast, EPIC The Irish emigration museum, Wicklow’s Historic Gaol, Brigit’s Garden, The Jeanie Johnston, Irish National Heritage Park, Old Cork Waterworks Experience, Perks Funfair, The Saint Patrick Centre Exhibition and Waterford Treasures.

This offer is valid until 30 June 2024 at selected Merlin Entertainments Attractions and until 31 May 2024 at participating Irish attractions.

How to get a free voucher for a day out with Heinz

This summer Heinz is offering families free fun days out, in partnership with The National Days Out Network. Anyone who buys a promotional pack of Heinz from Tesco, ASDA, Morrisons and Sainsbury's (or online) can get a Dayz Out voucher for attractions including bowling, theme parks and go karting (one free entry per booking).

Once you have bought a special pack, all you need to do is visit dayzout.heinz.co.uk, enter the batch code on your product, pop in your postcode, town or area and search from a list of local activities. When you've selected your activity, you’ll receive an email with your single-entry voucher to your chosen venue.

Vouchers need to be claimed by October 31 and used by December 31 2023. Maximum of two claims per person per day.

How to get 50% off a family fun day with Cadbury's

Cadbury's is offering up to 50% off for up to four 'on the day' full price adult and children entry tickets to a host of UK attractions, including Alton Towers, Thorpe Park and Legoland.

Who are you visiting @ThorpePark with this summer? ✨ Buy a participating Cadbury multipack and get up to 50% off top attractions 🎢🍫🎡The perfect summer trip is just around the corner 😍UK & ROI, 18+. T&Cs apply: https://t.co/9k0LkbKSjR#Cadbury #SummerDaysOut #ThorpePark… pic.twitter.com/cTBJxtd9kOJuly 19, 2023 See more

To take advantage of the deal, just pick up a Cadbury promotional pack then head to the Cadbury website and enter your bar/batch code on the back of the pack, and personal details.

You will then get an email with your unique code and link to claim your discount. Then you can select your attraction, buy tickets and print or download these before your fun day out.

Trying to save money? Check out our guides to cheap days out, things to do with children and the best deals to save money.