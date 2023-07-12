This free pass gets you 57% off on top attractions this summer, and it's way better than we thought

Parents can save a fortune on family days out this summer with a free three-month Kids Pass.

If you've been looking for the best deals to save money during the six-week school break, want to hear about things to do with children , or how to organise cheap days out, then you're going to love this freebie!

The Kids Pass from Hungry Horse offers thousands of discounts on fun-filled activities from zoos and theme parks to restaurants and cinemas. It is available now until 3 September and open to any new customer who signs up to the Hungry Horse database. All you have to do is sign up for free to be granted impressive discounts.

Families can enjoy huge savings such as 57% off tickets to big attractions including Deep Sea World, Drayton Manor Resort, Zip World, Jump In trampoline parks, Flamingo Land, Cineworld, Odeon, Vue, Liverpool Football Club Museum and Stadium Tour, Haven, Bar Burrito Mexican restaurant and Sizzling bar and grill to name a few.

Enjoy huge discounts on days out including Flamingo Land. (Image credit: Pexels)

Sarah Williams, Senior Marketing Manager for Hungry Horse, said: “The school summer holidays are the perfect time for making memories as a family and what better way to do that than to enjoy the endless variety of activities and attractions available around the country together.

“Keeping your kids entertained throughout the six-week holidays is no easy feat and can certainly be expensive. We’re delighted to partner with Kids Pass to offer families the chance to make significant savings and really make the most of their summer break together.”

Michael Kilmartin, Partnership Director of Kids Pass, said: "We are excited to collaborate with Hungry Horse to offer families a fantastic opportunity to save money and enjoy quality time together this summer.

“Through this partnership, we aim to create unforgettable experiences for families across the country, making it easier and more affordable for them to create lasting memories and have fun.”

