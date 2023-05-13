I hate the fiver party trend - here's my #1 gripe with it
Our Money Editor explains why she thinks fiver parties set another impossible standard for cash-strapped parents
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Ever since the cost of living crisis took hold, we’ve all been searching for ways we can do things differently to save money - from ways to reduce your energy usage or ways to save money on food - and I am a big supporter of pretty much any safe way families can save money.
But there is one trend that keeps cropping up that gets my goat - the fiver party.
For those who haven’t heard, a fiver party is a growing trend for kids’ birthday parties, where instead of bringing one of the year’s best toys as a gift, the children bring a $5 (or £5 note if you’re in the UK) instead of a gift. The idea is that the recipient can use the money to choose their own present, maybe something bigger or more expensive that they wouldn’t have been given as a gift. Pretty straightforward and simple, right?
I will admit that there are benefits to this type of party. It simplifies the present buying process, less chance of duplicate gifts and a sensible option for households that hate clutter. Also, spending $5 or £5 could be cheaper than buying a physical present, so it could help parents save money on gift buying.
What’s wrong with fiver parties?
On paper, fiver parties seem like a great idea. But my gripe is that it sets an impossible standard for parents struggling with how to save money (opens in new tab) and make ends meet at a time when the cost of living is so high. It adds pressure onto all parents to give in the same way, but not everyone is in the same financial position.
For parents with multiple children, going to multiple parties in a single month, each of those fivers can quickly add up. Plus if one of more of those parties takes place before you’ve been paid, many parents just won’t have the available cash.
This kind of party also takes some money-saving gifting tricks completely off the table. Savvy shoppers may have benefited from BOGOF sales on children’s toys, with the idea of stocking up on gifts for birthday parties. You might have been given gifts in the past that aren’t suitable for your family but are ripe for regifting - a fiver party takes away that option. Similarly, if you like to make homemade gifts, the fiver party doesn’t lend itself to that.
Then comes the guilt. If you are struggling to afford the fiver, but you see others who can, it can lead to feelings of inadequacy and guilt. You might also feel it’s necessary to decline invitations on your child’s behalf when money is tight, leading to even more guilt around your child missing out. It’s hard enough being a parent without adding these extra layers of difficulty.
But there is a way I think these parties can work
While I’m not a fan of the unnecessary pressure these parties can add, I think there is a way they can work. And that’s adapting it to a fiver (or whatever you can afford) party. Allowing the money to be deposited somewhere anonymously, a decorated shoe box for example, rather than put in a card where it can be traced back to specific people would also be a solution.
It's also worth thinking if there are any free birthday offers (opens in new tab) that you might be able to take advantage of as a gift, because after all, it's always the thought that counts.
Sarah is Goodto.com's Money Editor. After segueing into the world of personal finance from the Homes sector, and acting as launch editor of Goodto's sister brand TheMoneyEdit.com, Sarah now focuses on family finance. She is passionate about cutting through confusing jargon to help people make sound financial decisions, avoid overspending and set themselves and their families up for a financially-stable future.
-
-
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby name was leaked by the press - here's why that gives me the ick
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had their baby's name revealed when the Daily Mail published a copy of their baby's birth certificate, and here's why I don't think that's okay
By Stephanie Lowe • Published
-
Everything we know about The Great American Baking Show
Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith return to the tent for a new series of the US version of the Great British Bake Off
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Free birthday offers: 24 freebies and discounts for adults and kids
We round up a host of free birthday offers, because birthdays are meant to be special, right?!
By Sarah Handley • Published
-
Qualifying dates for the cost of living payment 2023 - and what to do if you haven't received it
Check the qualifying dates for the cost of living payment to make sure you are eligible for the first instalment
By Sarah Handley • Published
-
This one energy mistake is costing households £150m per year - here’s how to avoid it!
More than five million households are yet to make a simple change that could cut their energy bill, according to new research. Are you one of them?
By Sarah Handley • Published
-
MONEY DIARY: “I tried a no spend challenge - and failed. But here’s why it was still worthwhile.”
Plus these are my top tips for someone looking to try the challenge themselves
By Sarah Handley • Published
-
I tried this mum's clever hack to save 25% on cheese and it works
I wish I'd done it sooner
By Sarah Handley • Published
-
This Martin Lewis council tax tip could save you £100s (and even bag you a payout worth £1,000s)
The nation's favourite money-saving expert is at it again
By Sarah Handley • Published
-
8 money mistakes all families should avoid
Keep your family budget under control by avoiding these common money mistakes
By Sarah Handley • Published
-
6 clever ways to save for your child's future
We run through some of the best options to consider when it comes to putting money aside for your children
By Rachel Wait • Published