Free birthday offers: 24 freebies and discounts for adults and kids

There's nothing quite like a couple of free birthday offers to make your birthday (or your child's birthday) all the more special - without breaking the bank.

With the cost of living so high, families have been concerned with how to save money (opens in new tab), and that often means going without wants in order to afford the needs.

But if there is anytime to embrace the wants, it's your birthday. And the good news is it needn't cost you a penny. There are lots of retailers that offer freebies and discounts for both adults and children to celebrate their special days. In most cases, the freebie or discount is granted by signing up to that retailers loyalty scheme or newsletter. (If you're worried about suddenly getting loads more emails, you can always set up a new email address just for these loyalty schemes and newsletters).

Understandably, there are terms and conditions that will apply, so make sure you read the fine print when you sign up.

Free birthday offers on food & drinks

Beefeater: Free birthday meal (when another main meal is purchased) when you sign up to the Beefeater Reward Club. Worth from around £9 up to around £21. Brewer's Fayre: Pick up a loyalty card and sign up to the Bonus Club to get a free main meal (when you buy another main meal) for your birthday. Worth around £10. Greggs: Free doughnut, cake or cookies via the bakery's rewards app. Worth about £1. Krispy Kreme: Get a free doughnut on your birthday by either downloading the app or signing up for emails. Worth around £2. Lidl: Free doughnut from the bakery on your birthday via the Lidl Plus app. Worth up to £1. Costa: Free cake slice on your birthday by joining the Costa Club: Worth around £2. Hotel Chocolat: Get £5 off when you spend £5 via the free VIP club. Frankie & Benny's: Free main meal (when another main meal is purchased) via the Frankie & Benny's reward scheme. Worth between £9 and £15. Café Rouge: Free main meal (when another main meal is purchased) by signing up to the Café Rouge newsletter. Worth around £15-20. Zizzi: Get a free birthday meal when another main meal is purchased by signing up to the Zizzi newsletter. Worth £15-20. Las Iguanas: Sign up to the Las Iguanas newsletter to get a free main meal (when you buy another full price main) for your birthday. Worth around £15. Miller & Carter: Sign up to the Miller & Carter newsletter to get a free bottle of champagne (or prosecco) for your birthday when at least four mains are purchased. Fridays: Get up to six free cocktails or mocktails for your birthday by downloading the restaurants UK rewards app.

Kid-friendly birthday freebies

Smiggle: Get free £5 spend when you sign up to its VIP club. Build-A-Bear Workshop: Sign up to the Build-A-Bear loyalty scheme, and on your child's birthday they can build a bear in store and 'pay their age' rather than the normal £14 fee. For example, a six-year old would pay £6. The Entertainer: Your child can get 20% off for their birthday if you create an account and register them for Jack's Birthday Club. ShopDisney: Sign up to the ShopDisney newsletter and you can get 15% off during your birthday month.

Beauty discounts

Sephora: Join the Sephora rewards scheme and you'll get 20% off for your birthday. The Body Shop: Get free £5 to spend via the retailers Love Your Body loyalty card scheme. Boots: Double points for your birthday via the Advantage Card app.

The likes of Superdrug, Space NK and Cult Beauty also do special offers for birthdays. You'll need to have an account or be signed up to their loyalty schemes to qualify.

Clothing discounts as a birthday treat