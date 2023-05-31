Clever hack for extending and tripling your Tesco Clubcard points revealed

With the expiry date for millions of Tesco Clubcard points almost upon us, there's never been a more important time to use up your vouchers.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues to grip the nation, families across the UK are feeling the pinch. From steeper energy prices to heftier bills at even the cheapest supermarkets, it seems to be harder than ever to make ends meet.

It's no wonder, therefore, that people are getting creative when it comes to getting the best deals with their grocery shopping.

It's estimated that about £15 million worth of Tesco Clubcard points is set to expire on May 31, 2023, which marks the last day of the two-year-long window for using them.

From June 14, 2023, when people exchange their Tesco Clubcard vouchers for a Tesco Clubcard Reward Partner code, they'll receive 2x their value. As it stands, a Tesco Clubcard voucher is worth three times the value.

English financial journalist Michael Lewis has now revealed a nifty hack for prolonging your Tesco Clubcard vouchers to ensure they don't go to waste. All you have to do is make a small purchase on the Tesco Clubcard Rewards website and you'll be reissued a voucher that'll last until May 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"It's worth noting that currently, you can trade in a £5 voucher for three times the value - £15 worth - on things like Pizza Express or Legoland. From June 14 they're going to be double, but if you trade them in now, it's valid for a year," the money-saving expert said on Good Morning Britain.

"Say you've got a £10 voucher, you go online, you log in, you spend say 50p of your £10, so you've now got £1.50 in restaurant vouchers - because 50p becomes £1.50. For the rest of the £9.50, they re-issue it and it lasts another two years.

So if you spend just a little bit of the voucher, the rest of it is re-issued and it lasts another two years."

Go online and check, or on the app, and check whether you have any of these vouchers, it will tell you if you have any unused vouchers."

It's worth keeping in mind, however, that this trick only works if you're using your vouchers to buy rewards online.

