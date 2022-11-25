Get up to 46% off these stylish bar stools and kitchen dining sets in The Range Black Friday sale

Right now there are some major bargains to be found in The Range Black Friday sale, from 46% off these stylish, linen bar stools to £20 off matching stool sets!

The Black Friday deals are rolling in hot especially on kitchen and home appliances, from incredible deals on espresso machines (opens in new tab) to Black Friday savings on Kettles (opens in new tab) from brands like Bosch and Russell Hobbs. Now, The Range is joining in with the bargains, slashing the price of their Kitchen and Bar furniture!

If you've been planning on a home refresh, perhaps adding a bar or breakfast bench into your space, The Range's Black Friday sale is a great opportunity to save some cash.

Right now, the retailer is offering up to £60 off on bar stools and sets, especially on this chic, Arabella swivel chair! This contemporary, linen stool is currently 46% off and available for home delivery...

(opens in new tab) Best deal: 46% off Arabella Swivel Barstool: was £129.99 now £69.99 (save £60) | The Range (opens in new tab) This Arabella Swivel Barstool is currently 46% off (which is a saving of £60!). This stool boasts a stylish and modern design and is made from soft linen, with powder-coated chair legs. This barstool is perfect for the kitchen as it's easy to clean, with a soft cloth and features a cushioned back for extra comfort!

Thanks to this deal, you can now get two Arabella bar stools for £139.98, which is just £10 more than the original price of just one stool.

And if this stool isn't quite your cup of tea, there are also a number of other deals to snap up at the Range...

Other barstool and chair set deals in The Range's Black Friday sale

(opens in new tab) Attlin Bar Stool - Set of 2: was £115 now £79 (save £36) | The Range (opens in new tab) You can get 31% off this set of two Attlin stools. They feature a minimalist design, are easy to assemble and have durable powder-coated legs. The stools are 69cm high and have ergonomically molded seats, with a diamond mesh pattern.

(opens in new tab) Neo Faux Leather Cuban Swivel Bar Stools set of 2: was £99.99 now £79.99 (save £20.00) | The Range (opens in new tab) Right now you can score £20 off these faux leather stools. They feature a 360 swivel and gas-lift height adjustment. They're also flame-resistant and have built-in, comfortable footrests.