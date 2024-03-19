Childcare costs have risen by 7% in the last 12 months, according to new report - and supply shortages are still a major issue
Childcare costs have risen again, and only a worryingly small number of councils believe they have the supply to meet the demand of the final phase of the free childcare expansion, according a new childcare survey
A new report has highlighted how high childcare costs have got even higher over the last 12 months and laid bare the impact of chronic childcare shortages.
Parents are not new to dealing with high average childcare costs, sometimes with devastating consequences - a recent survey found that 85 per cent of parents cited the high cost of childcare as the main reason they weren't expanding their family.
The government also provided some hope for struggling parents in the form of an expansion of its free childcare scheme. It was announced that the 15 hours free childcare scheme would be extended to include two-year olds as of April 2024, and all children over 9 months old as of September 2024.
However, as the Childcare Survey 2024 from Coram Family and Childcare draws attention, working parents hoping to benefit from these government-subsidised hours are left wondering whether the government can actually deliver on its promise, especially after it said it 'couldn't compel' providers to offer the scheme.
The report found that that a part-time (25 hours) nursery place for a child under two costs an average of £158 per week - seven per cent more than it did in 2023. This rises to an average of £218 per week in inner London which is the most expensive area in the country. For a full-time (50 hours) nursery place for under twos, the average cost has increased by 5.9 per cent, from £285.31 in 2023, to £302.10 in 2024.
Furthermore, the survey also brought to light that some parents are being required to buy additional hours when taking up the government-subsidised hours, which providers are not allowed to do. The government guidance states that the purchase of additional hours should not affect the parent's ability to take up their child's free place. But while more than 60 per cent of local authorities said that 'none, or very few' providers in their area were requiring the purchase of additional hours when taking up the funded places, there was a worrying percentage that did adopt this practice.
Coram Family & Childcare's report also uncovers the extent of national childcare shortages and the impact on families. The survey found that only 34 per cent of local authorities in England reported having sufficient childcare for parents working full time, which is 14 percentage points less than 2023. A similar percentage (35 per cent) reported enough childcare for children under two, which is also down 14 percentage points on 2023's findings.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
As the expansion rolls out, a third (33 per cent) of local authorities also expect there to be fewer available places for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), according to the report, 'resulting in children with the greatest need being most at risk of missing out'.
These are concerning statistics, when you consider the first phase of the childcare expansion is due to come into effect in April, with applications for the second phase, coming into effect in September 2024, opening on 12 May 2024. According to Coram's data, 63 per cent of councils in England are confident that there will be enough childcare places to meet the demand come April. But this falls to 28 per cent when referring to the September 2024's phase of the expansion, and again to 12 per cent for the final phase, which will roll out 30 hours free childcare for children from nine months old from September 2025.
Speaking of the findings, Ellen Broomé, Managing Director of Coram Family and Childcare, says: "The new childcare support that is being rolled out from April has the potential to be a game-changer for parents up and down the country – many of whom have found themselves facing eye-watering childcare bills and sometimes even locked out of work because of childcare costs.
"Our findings – with higher costs and dramatic drops in availability of childcare places – are concerning at this crucial time, showing the scale of challenge and the very real risks around this policy not living up to parents’ expectations.
“The recent additional funding from the Chancellor was welcome but won’t address the long term systemic challenges of high childcare costs for parents, the workforce recruitment and retention crisis or the lack of availability of places for children with SEND."
For more help with childcare costs, make sure you understand what child benefit you could be entitled to, and how the child benefit shake up could make the system fairer, especially for higher earners.
Sarah is GoodtoKnow’s Consumer Writer & Money Editor and is passionate about helping mums save money wherever they can - whether that's spending wisely on toys and kidswear or keeping on top of the latest news around childcare costs, child benefit, the motherhood penalty. A writer, journalist and editor with more than 15 years' experience, Sarah is all about the latest toy trends and is always on the look out for toys for her nephew or Goddaughters so that she remains one of their favourite grown ups. When not writing about money or best buys, Sarah can be found hanging out with her rockstar dog Pepsi, getting opinionated about a movie or learning British Sign Language.
-
-
Prince William and Prince Harry’s rivalry was ‘inevitable’ and can be traced back to their childhood, says childhood trauma expert
The brothers' feud 'dates back decades'
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
These 20 baby names have plummeted in popularity, data shows - and there's a surprising royal name on the list (but would you still choose it?)
Data has revealed the baby names that have plummeted in popularity since 2011. Can you guess which royal moniker is on the list?
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
25% of Brits regularly hide purchases from their partner, according to new research - try these 5 tips to open up the money conversation
If you struggle to talk to your partner about your financial situation, try these five tips to get the conversation started
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Working parents of children from 9 months old will be able to apply for 15 hours free childcare from this date - here's everything you need to know
The government has announced when the application window for 15 hours free childcare from nine months old will open
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Working mothers earned 43% less than fathers in 2023 - is now the time to end the motherhood penalty for good?
New analysis shows that working mothers are still earning less than fathers as they juggle parenting and their work life
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Save up to £60 per person on days out with the kids to Alton Towers, Cadbury World and more, in the Merlin Annual Pass sale
With school holidays fast approaching, and parents scrambling for cost-effective days out with the family, the Merlin sale is well-timed
By Sarah Handley Published
-
What does the child benefit shake up announced in the Spring Budget mean for your family? Here's everything we know
Changes have been announced to the child benefit system that could leave half a million families better off
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Millennial parents, if you get your financial advice on social media here are 5 things to check to avoid 'misinformation' (and it's worth teaching your kids too)
Recent report shares shocking statistics on misleading financial information on social media - here's how you can fact check money advice on your social feed
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Cash-strapped millennials are set to become the richest generation in history, according to new report, (but it'll take about 20 years)
This would demonstrate a marked shift for millennial parents as they currently struggle to make ends meet amongst high living costs
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Money is the biggest co-parenting worry for divorced parents, according to new research - here's what else made the list
A recent survey has shone a light on the biggest co-parenting worries divorced parents face, from money to differing parenting styles
By Sarah Handley Published