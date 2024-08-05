Kids can eat free at Subway this summer - here's how to grab a children's meal
Make lunch out less expensive with a free Kids Meal when you buy a Sub for yourself
This Subway deal could be a lifesaver if you’re looking for an easy lunch over the summer holidays.
The summer holidays can be expensive – they cost parents more than £3,000, according to a new survey – and finding places where kids eat free can be a great help. If you’re stuck finding things to do with kids while they’re off school, why not head to Subway, where kids can eat free this summer?
You'll get one free Kids Meal when you buy any full-price Footlong Sub or SubMelt yourself, with prices starting from £2.99. The Kids Meal includes a four-inch sub, a snack, and a drink, and usually costs £3.50. So, if you head to Subway as a family of four, you could save £7 – we think it’s a great way to make lunchtime cheaper if you’re heading into town with the kids. The deal began yesterday is currently on offer, and remains in place until 25 August.
It marks the first time the ‘Kids Eat Free’ offer will be in place during the summer holidays – Subway first made the offer over Easter to help support families during the cost of living crisis. It’s worth checking with staff before you order, however, to make sure you’re at one of the participating restaurants.
Kirstey Elston, EMEA Brand & UK&I Marketing Director at Subway, said: "We’re so excited to be launching our Kids Eat Free offer again. By running for an even longer time throughout the summer break, our aim is to help families enjoy the holidays and spend quality time together, with less worry about the cost.
"To date, Subway’s Kids Eat Free offer has helped feed over 57,000 families across the UK and Ireland."
For more information, and to find a list of participating restaurants, head to Subway’s website.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Want to know how to save even more money over the summer break? Find out how to get this Morrisons Family Picnic Box for under £20, how to get Disney+ for free, and whether you qualify for a school uniform grant.
Adam is an experienced writer who regularly covers the royal family and celebrity news for the likes of Goodto, The List, The Metro, and Entertainment Daily. However, you can also find Adam covering relationships, mental health, pet care, and contributing to titles such as Creative Bloq.
-
-
7 conversations to have with your teen before their first parent-free holiday
Don't subtract from the population, don't add to the population, and do not end up in hospital, on the news, or in jail pretty much covers it...
By Heidi Scrimgeour Published
-
‘Depression, stress and burnout’ - how the ‘mental load’ is affecting mothers’ physical and mental health, according to research
New research has revealed the massive impact of 'behind the scenes' worries impacting mothers across the globe
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
4 clear steps to financially handle a separation or divorce, according to money experts
Money is a huge factor to resolve when you split from your partner - and it can be daunting. But these steps can help give you an immediate plan to follow
By Sarah Handley Published
-
How to save money in the summer holidays - 20 easy ideas for parents
Try these quick tips to save money during the summer holidays, without compromising on fun
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Download this FREE pocket money summer supplement - brought to you by The Week Junior and Big Issue
Help your kids learn to manage their money this summer with this downloadable guide
By Adam England Published
-
Save up to £18 on cinema tickets with this secret Amazon Prime perk
Prime members can use this trick to save up to £18 on a trip to the cinema with the family this summer
By Sarah Handley Published
-
High demand for nannies is driving up costs, as impact of childcare shortages hits families
Nursery costs, placement shortages and parents returning to work are all factors behind rising nanny costs, according to new data
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Two-child benefit cap: what is it and will it be scrapped?
We look at what the two-child benefit cap is and the likelihood of it being abolished, amid mounting pressure on the Prime Minister to scrap it
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Are you missing out on up to £2,000 a year to help with childcare costs? Here's how to claim it
With 1.3 million parents eligible, and only 500,000 claiming it, you could be missing out on free cash from the government to help with the cost of childcare and holiday clubs over the summer
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Morrisons launches Family Picnic Box for £20, but there is a way you can get it for less
Avoid sky-high food prices, and additional mental load, on day trips with the kids this summer with this genius picnic box from Morrisons
By Sarah Handley Published