Kids can eat free at Subway this summer - here's how to grab a children's meal

The summer holidays can be expensive – they cost parents more than £3,000 , according to a new survey – and finding places where kids eat free can be a great help. If you’re stuck finding things to do with kids while they’re off school, why not head to Subway, where kids can eat free this summer?

You'll get one free Kids Meal when you buy any full-price Footlong Sub or SubMelt yourself, with prices starting from £2.99. The Kids Meal includes a four-inch sub, a snack, and a drink, and usually costs £3.50. So, if you head to Subway as a family of four, you could save £7 – we think it’s a great way to make lunchtime cheaper if you’re heading into town with the kids. The deal began yesterday is currently on offer, and remains in place until 25 August.

It marks the first time the ‘Kids Eat Free’ offer will be in place during the summer holidays – Subway first made the offer over Easter to help support families during the cost of living crisis. It’s worth checking with staff before you order, however, to make sure you’re at one of the participating restaurants.

Kirstey Elston, EMEA Brand & UK&I Marketing Director at Subway, said: "We’re so excited to be launching our Kids Eat Free offer again. By running for an even longer time throughout the summer break, our aim is to help families enjoy the holidays and spend quality time together, with less worry about the cost.

"To date, Subway’s Kids Eat Free offer has helped feed over 57,000 families across the UK and Ireland."

For more information, and to find a list of participating restaurants, head to Subway’s website .

